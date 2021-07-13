Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.25 Patch Notes Red Dead Redemption 2 Title Update 1.25 arrives alongside Blood Money and includes a batch of content updates and bug fixes for Red Dead Online.

Today, Rockstar released the latest update to Red Dead Online, Blood Money. In addition to that, both Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 received a laundry list of tweaks and fixes in the form of the Title Update 1.25 patch notes. Let’s dig in.

New Content in Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online expands with Blood Money, including new missions called Crimes and Opportunities. To get started, visit Guido Martelli in Saint Denis.

Today’s update also includes Pamphlets and clothing items available for purchase, the Nominated Series, new Daily Challenges and Awards, improvements to the Free Roam Mission Giver menu and more.

The Quick Draw Club is a series of four distinct rapid-fire passes in consecutive installments as part of the Blood Money update. The Quick Draw Club No. 1 is available to purchase for 25 Gold Bars today through August 9th. In addition, there are numerous free rewards as part of everyone’s automatic membership to the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Club.

Crimes are new missions in Free Roam. Visit Anthony Foreman, James Langton, Sean Maguire or Joe in Free Roam to play Crimes. Today’s update features a range of crimes including three multi-part Crime Contracts: The Railroad Contract The Jeb Phelps Contract The Bluewater Contract

Several new Awards have been added to Red Dead Online along with several existing Awards receiving updates.

Several new Daily Challenges have been added to Red Dead Online along with several existing Daily Challenges receiving updates.

Several new clothing items have been added for male and female characters to Red Dead Online: The Haraway Outfit The Rebellion Poncho The Torras Poncho (new tint) The Pacific Union Cap (unlocked after completing the Covington Emerald Opportunity on the Ruthless difficulty) The Hired Gun Kit (available from the Fence)

Two new Emotes have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Quick Draw Club No. 1: Asking for Trouble Cock a Snook

One new variant of the Cattleman Revolver has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Quick Draw Club No. 1.

Two new Patterned Gun Wraps have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Quick Draw Club No. 1.

Two new Leather Gun Wrap Color Variants have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Quick Draw Club No. 1.

One new Camp Flag has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Quick Draw Club No. 1.

One new Photo Studio Backdrop has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Quick Draw Club No. 1.

One new Photo Studio Pose has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through the Quick Draw Club No.1.

Two new Horse Manes have been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Season Rewards & the Quick Draw Club No. 1.

Several pamphlets can now be bought from the Fence. These include: Cook Multiple Meats Fast Travel from Wilderness Camp Ammo Capacity: Shotgun Ammo Capacity: Rifles Ammo Capacity: Pistol Ammo Capacity: Varmint Rifle Ammo Capacity: Repeater Ammo Capacity: Revolver Ammo Capacity: Bow



Gameplay Improvements

Nominated Series now allows players to ‘Nominate’ specific modes and maps, and join a Series made up of ones nominated by other players in that Series.

Red Dead Online will no longer be supported on Windows 7. Red Dead Online will still run on Windows 7 in the same manner that it does now, and new updates will be downloadable, but any new Windows 7 specific bugs that are discovered will not be addressed.

Read Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online will now offer Nvidia DLSS to all Windows users with NVIDIA graphics cards. Please note that this only applies to graphics cards capable of performing DLSS.

Red Dead Online Bug Fixes

Matchmaking & Networking

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in players being unable to load into Red Dead Online.

Fixed issues that resulted in players being unable to get back into Red Dead Online after disconnecting during Character Creation.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after accepting an invite.

Content

Fixed an issue that caused Collector maps to not unlock for purchase after meeting the requirements

Fixed an issue that caused players’ Potent Snake Oil and Potent Miracle Tonic to incorrectly reduce after playing the Legendary Bounty Mission – Carmela Montez.

Fixed an issue that caused players’ Bounty Wagons to be missing from Player Menu > Stables during the Legendary Bounty Mission – Gene Beau Finley.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing functionality during the Legendary Bounty Mission – Gene Beau Finley.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players going into a Legendary Bounty Mission on their Free Roam Horses instead of their Story Horse.

Fixed an issue that caused Bounty Missions to not launch correctly after launching from the Bounty Board.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving only $1.00 for returning a Bounty target alive.

Fixed an issue that caused the enemy guard dogs to get stuck in the Dynamic Bounty Mission – Cumberland Forest.

Fixed an issue that caused the Bounty Mission – Track Target, to end prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused the objective to not progress correctly during the Bounty Hunter Mission – Bounty Infiltration.

Fixed an issue that caused the Bounty target to be invisible in the Bounty Hunter Mission – Time Target.

Fixed an issue that caused the objective to incorrectly skip in the Bounty Hunter Mission – Scout Stakeout.

Fixed multiple issues that caused Free Roam Missions to not launch correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck with no functionality after launching a Free Roam Mission.

Fixed issues with missing UI in Free Roam Missions.

Fixed an issue that caused ambient population to disappear during cutscenes in the Free Roam Mission – Coach Holdup.

Fixed an issue that caused the Caravan to get stuck in the Free Roam Mission – Caravan Escort.

Fixed an issue that caused the Caravan to be invisible in the Free Roam Mission – Caravan Escort.

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to not move as expected in the Free Roam Mission – Caravan Escort.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Mission Passed’ screen to be under the map in the Free Roam Mission – Early Release.

Fixed an issue that caused the wagon to be under the map in the Free Roam Mission – Supply Wagon.

Fixed an issue that caused the mid-mission cutscene to not play correctly in the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of The Tracks.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen during the Co-op Mission – Honor Among Horse Thieves.

Fixed an issue that caused the mid-mission cutscene to not play as expected in the Co-op Mission – Kill Them, Each and Every One.

Fixed an issue that caused button prompts to be missing in the Co-op Mission – Banks Don't Rob Themselves.

Fixed an issue that caused the bank manager to get stuck in a loop of opening the vault door in the Co-op Mission – Banks Don't Rob Themselves.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the predator being downed and not dead after the hunters collected all the masks in the Showdown Mode – Fear of the Dark.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ playing styles to incorrectly remain as ‘Defensive’ in the Showdown Mode – Most Wanted.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be incorrectly awarded MVP at the end of Showdown Modes.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ loadouts to not persist into Showdown Modes.

Fixed an issue that caused teams to spawn in incorrect positions at the start of the Showdown Mode – Hostile Territory.

Fixed incorrect text that was present in the Showdown Mode – Plunder.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck inside a nearby house after launching several Free Roam Missions.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be placed under the map after accepting a Free Roam Mission.

Fixed an issue that caused some Free Roam Mission givers to incorrectly be on a cooldown.

Fixed an issue that resulted in some Free Roam Mission givers to not be offering any Missions, despite being blipped as available.

Fixed incorrect text that was present in several Free Roam Missions.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to kill posse members during the Free Roam Mission – Posse Assassination.

Fixed an issue that caused ambient population to be invisible after launching the Free Roam Mission – Player Assassination.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having limited functionality after launching the Free Roam Mission – Caravan Escort.

Fixed an issue that caused Bob Crawfish and his associate to spawn in an incorrect location during the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of the Tracks.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing functionality during the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits...

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the mid-mission cutscene during the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits…

Fixed an issue that resulted in players becoming invisible after choosing to 'Retry Checkpoint' during the Co-op Mission – Blood is Thicker Than 'Shine.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to inspect the clue in the Moonshiner Mission – Where There's Smoke There's Firewater.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly caused the revenue men to become hostile during a Moonshiner – Sell Mission.

Fixed an issue that caused Marcel to not move after being freed during the Moonshiner Mission – Rescue Cook.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen after launching a Trader – Sell Mission.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mission to get stuck on the objective 'Ward off the Hostile Beavers' during the Animal Sighting Mission – Beaver.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mission to incorrectly fail during the Red Dead Online Intro.

Fixed an issue that meant players who joined in progress could see the final target immediately after a Race started.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning without a Horse during Races.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players experiencing a messy transition after quitting back to Free Roam from a Race lobby.

Awards and Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Challenge ‘Bounties Completed Within One Real-World Hour' to complete incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Challenge ‘Bounties Collected' to not increment correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Challenge 'Drink Own Strong Moonshine' to not increment correctly.

General

The fixes below apply to all platforms and game modes unless specified otherwise.

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed several crashes in Red Dead Online.

Items, Clothing and Emotes

Fixed an issue that caused players’ saved outfits to be deleted.

Fixed an issue that caused players’ saved outfits to be missing from their Horse and Wardrobe.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to save custom outfits.

Fixed an issue that caused invisible outfits that could not be viewed or deleted to appear in players’ Horse storage.

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to scroll through different color variants of role outfits.

Horses and Vehicles

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to call their Horse.

Fixed an issue that resulted in Horses with golden cores to still gallop wearily.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ Horses being left behind after fast travelling.

Shops

Fixed an issue that resulted in items being incorrectly sold to Madam Nazar when trying to sell something else.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase the ‘Gunslinger Holster’ from the Handheld Catalogue.

Fixed an issue that caused the price of Whiskey to be incorrect in the Saloon.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to scroll through the ‘Hairstyles’ menu in the Barber Shop.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing functionality after scrolling through the ‘Stables’ menu.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving an incorrect amount of cash after selling a large amount of pelts at Gus’s Store.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the menu at Harriet’s Shop.

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck at the Trader Butcher Table.

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to purchase items with gold in Shops.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in certain coupons being unusable in Red Dead Online.

Fixed an issue that caused ambient population to be missing from the world in Red Dead Online.

Fixed an issue that resulted in sampled Legendary Animal Carcasses becoming skinned carcasses.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly being able to Fast Travel from their Wilderness Camp before unlocking the Fast Travel Pamphlet.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing functionality after trying to rest at the Wilderness Camp fire.

Fixed an issue that resulted in all prompts being missing in the Wilderness Camp.

Fixed issues that resulted in players losing functionality after placing their Wilderness Camp.

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to interact with a camp's Fast Travel post.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being stuck with the Fast Travel menu on-screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Fast Travel’ prompt to be unresponsive.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Maintain’ prompt to be incorrectly missing.

Fixed multiple instances of missing help text in Red Dead Online.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Insufficient Gold’ alert screen to not appear correctly.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the top left option in some menus to be unusable after selling items.

Fixed an issue that caused players to open a treasure map when attempting to eat a food/ingredient from the Satchel.

Fixed an issue that caused the 'Unlock Rank' prompt to be present on the Season Pass menu despite having already unlocked the rank.

The above comes from the Rockstar support page, which contains the full original patch notes. Title Update 1.25 applies to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Players should also take time to dig into the Blood Money update if they're fans of Red Dead Online and its ever-growing world.