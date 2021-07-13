Red Dead Online: Blood Money is out now Blood Money will introduce the game's first train robbery to Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online continues to grow more than two years after it released. Rockstar frequently adds new missions and activities to the online counterpart to Red Dead Redemption 2, giving players lots to dig into. Today, with the release of Red Dead Online: Blood Money, Rockstar is adding new mission types, RDO’s first train robbery, more story, and the Quick Draw Club, a new iteration on the season pass.

Red Dead Online players will work with Guido Martelli, underboss to Angelo Bronte who plays a prominent role in Red Dead Redemption 2. Martelli is looking for Capitale, a rare commodity that players can acquire through Crime Contracts. Once players have acquired enough Capitale, they can take part in new missions called Opportunities. These are larger-scale activities that could be considered a step up from the Crime Contracts. Crime Contracts and Opportunities are accompanied by various raids of homesteads and camps across the land. Perhaps the best part is that, unlike previous adventures in RDO, players will not need to make an in-game investment to get started. Just visit Guido Martelli.

The season pass for Red Dead Online has been overhauled from what players may be used to. The Quick Draw Club is a new mini version of the season pass that contains only 25 ranks, but also only last about a month. The Quick Draw Pass will cost players 25 Gold Bars, but those Gold Bars can be earned back from the pass itself, essentially meaning players won’t need to buy Gold Bars to get the next one, if they save their money.

Blood Money also comes with a batch of other goodies, including those found in the Quick Draw Pass, as well as new clothing Pamphlets, and other treats. Those who want to get in on the action can download the Blood Money update now and get started. Just be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews for Red Dead Online guides and news.