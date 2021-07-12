ShackStream: Indie-licious does some tabletop town-building in Tinytopia On today's indie-licious, we take town management to the virtual tabletop with Tinytopia.

Town management ain’t easy. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions about a power plant that goes here, a neighborhood that goes there, and the roads that go everywhere. Now, if you’re building on top of a ruler on top of a fulcrum, things might become a bit harder. And don’t even talk to us about a wind-up kaiju toy rampaging through your city. Well, maybe talk to us. After all, this is bound to happen when we play Tinytopia on today’s Indie-licious.

Tinytopia comes to us from developer MeNic Games and publisher Mastiff, whom actually sent us an early preview for the game (much appreciated). Tinytopia doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’s supposed to arrive sometime later this Summer 2021 on Steam. It’s a unique take on a city builder and manager where you populate the planes with a delightful landscape of toy buildings, roads, and infrastructure that comes to life before your eyes. It’s got a very lighthearted looking aesthetic, even in the disasters that can happen.

Join us as we put on our city-planning cap and play Tinytopia live today on Indie-licious at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also see the show just below.

The tabletop toy township needs direction and we have a good idea of how to build upward and onward, so tune in as we go live with Tinytopia on today’s Indie-licious.