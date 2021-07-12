Heritage Auctions sells sealed Super Mario 64 N64 cartridge for $1.5 million A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 has been sold for $1.5 million at an auction.

Super Mario 64 is not only one of the most beloved Nintendo games ever, it’s among the most beloved video games of all time. Inspiring generations of games, Super Mario 64 remains a highly-coveted entry in the platforming series, and a sought-after collector’s item. One collector in particular has broken the bank in pursuit of the game, as a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 for the N64 has been sold for $1.5 million USD at an auction.

Heritage Auctions sold the sealed Super Mario 64 N64 cartridge on Sunday, July 11. Although the auction has concluded, the official page is still up, where we can see that the game was indeed sold for a whopping total of $1.5 million. While we know that Super Mario 64 is one of the harder video games to find, one might ask themselves how the price of this particular copy reached an astronomical $1.5 million.

This copy of Super Mario 64 for the N64 was officially graded and given an A++ rating from Wata Games, ensuring it is of the highest quality. It’s also sealed, meaning that it hasn’t been opened by a single person and is entirely in-tact from its original production over 20 years ago. The auction first opened on July 9, where bidding began at $100,000. As collectors fought for their right to purchase the game, the price quickly ballooned up to $1.5 million.

The Super Mario 64 N64 cartridge that sold for $1.5 million is now the record-holder for the most highest-selling item at a video game auction. That nearly doubles the record also set by Heritage Auctions just days earlier when a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda sold for $870,000 USD. For more on everything going on in the world of collectibles, Shacknews is your place.