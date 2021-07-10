Heritage Auctions sells sealed NES cartridge of The Legend of Zelda for record $870,000 Next time your parents give you grief about your nerd collection, show them this story about how an NES Zelda cartridge almost sold for a million dollars!

Heritage Auctions has set a new record for the sale of a sealed video game cartridge. Their recent auction of a sealed NES cartridge of The Legend of Zelda has ended with a total sales price of $870,000. That could buy you over 4,500 shares of GameStop, or a really nice house. Let's dive a bit deeper into the details of this auction.

The previous world record was also for a Nintendo title, when a sealed copy of NES Super Mario Bros. sold for $660,000 earlier this year in April. The original release of The Legend of Zelda for NES sold for $49.99 back in 1986, so you may be wondering what exactly makes this sealed copy so special.

Heritage Auctions provides a very detailed description on their website:

A True Grail Among Games

The Legend of Zelda - Wata 9.0 A Sealed [No Rev-A, Round SOQ, Early Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA. Truly, the term "grail" only begins to scratch the surface of describing this game. Of all of the games we've offered in our auctions, this sealed, early production copy of the first game in the groundbreaking Legend of Zelda series is no doubt the apotheosis of rarity, cultural significance, and collection centerpieces. A proverbial trifecta of collector perfection that only one will receive the honor of calling their own.

While it is a hard truth, it is a truth nonetheless -- none of the copies we've offered of this title previously could even attempt to hold a candle to this one due to its incredibly rare variant that holds early production status. This matter is completely inarguable. This is the only copy from one of the earliest production runs that we've ever had the opportunity to offer, and, possibly will have the opportunity to offer, for many years to come. Considering this variant was only produced for a few months in late 1987 before it was ultimately replaced by the "Rev-A" variant in early 1988, this statement likely comes as no surprise to collectors. Only one other variant precedes the offered "NES R" variant and that is the "NES TM" variant, which is the true first production run. However, it is also widely believed that only a single sealed "NES TM" example exists, and there is no telling whether or not that copy will ever come to market. Essentially, this copy is the earliest sealed copy one could realistically hope to obtain.

As for the game itself, what explanation is even needed? Few franchises in the realm of video games could match the significance of Nintendo's Legend of Zelda franchise. It successfully encapsulates everything there is to love about video games: solving puzzles, world exploration, immersive storytelling, and incredible character design just to name a few. There's certainly no wonder as to why Link is considered to be one of Nintendo's primary company mascots!

As for this particular copy of the world's first adventure with Link, we don't even need an entire hand to count the number of copies that are purported to exist in sealed condition from this "No Rev-A" production run, and this copy is among the finest known of these examples. Until now, there has never been a single public opportunity to lay claim to this spectacular collection centerpiece (or one even close to matching its allure and significance).

This The Legend of Zelda cartridge is likely the earliest produced sealed copy that one can find in the universe, so the price tag isn't that insane... Is it? With Pokemon Trading Cards jumping in value this year and a sealed Mario Bros NES cart selling for $660,000 in April, it seems like a great time to dust off your video game collections to see if you have the next record-setting item sitting in your grandma's attic. No word on what the winner plans on doing with the cartridge. Just a little over two years ago, rare sealed NES cartridges were struggling to top six figures at auction, but now it seems like it is only a matter of time until we see our first million dollar sealed cartridge sold.

Heritage Auctions posted some images of The Legend of Zelda sealed NES cartridge.

Are you a rare video game collector? Do you think this story is just further anecdotal evidence of an asset bubble brought on by out of control central bank monetary policy? Do you like the Zelda franchise? Hate it?