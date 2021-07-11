Amazon down for some users, product pages not loading too Users are experiencing problems connecting to Amazon, though Prime Video and other services appear functional.

Amazon is currently down for users worldwide. The monolithic company is experiencing problems as users attempt to search and select products. Because the site manages to handle the large influx of users during its special sale days, it’s unusual for the company to be experiencing such outages.

Update July 11, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. PT: Amazon is now back online with product pages functioning as normal.

Customers looking to pick up a new game or replacement controllers are going to experience a little bit of a problem. Users noted late on July 11, 2021 that parts of Amazon were down. While the front page loads and the search box functioned, loading product pages results in an error reading, “We’re sorry, an error has occurred. Please reload this page and try again.”

Though the shopping side of Amazon is down, the platform’s other services appear to be intact for some users. Prime Video has received a few pings according to Downdetector, but not anywhere near on the scale of Amazon.com.

It’s certainly unusual for the main Amazon site to go down on a random evening when no sales are on. Back in 2018, Amazon went down during Prime Day, the company’s massive two-day sale extravaganza. It took a couple of hours for things to return to normal back then.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds and as Amazon repairs its network to bring the site back online.