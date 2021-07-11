New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Amazon down for some users, product pages not loading too

Users are experiencing problems connecting to Amazon, though Prime Video and other services appear functional.
Sam Chandler
1

Amazon is currently down for users worldwide. The monolithic company is experiencing problems as users attempt to search and select products. Because the site manages to handle the large influx of users during its special sale days, it’s unusual for the company to be experiencing such outages.

Update July 11, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. PT: Amazon is now back online with product pages functioning as normal.

Customers looking to pick up a new game or replacement controllers are going to experience a little bit of a problem. Users noted late on July 11, 2021 that parts of Amazon were down. While the front page loads and the search box functioned, loading product pages results in an error reading, “We’re sorry, an error has occurred. Please reload this page and try again.”

Though the shopping side of Amazon is down, the platform’s other services appear to be intact for some users. Prime Video has received a few pings according to Downdetector, but not anywhere near on the scale of Amazon.com.

It’s certainly unusual for the main Amazon site to go down on a random evening when no sales are on. Back in 2018, Amazon went down during Prime Day, the company’s massive two-day sale extravaganza. It took a couple of hours for things to return to normal back then.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds and as Amazon repairs its network to bring the site back online.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

