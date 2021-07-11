New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 spaceflight mission with founder Richard Branson here

Virgin Galactic Founder Sir Richard Branson and a full crew will be participating in the company's biggest mission to date. Watch the Unity 22 mission here.
Shack Staff
25

Billionaires and space are super hot right now, and Richard Branson definitely fits the bill. His company Virgin Galactic is set to lift off with their first mission with a full crew. What better time for the billionaire founder to join in on the fun, right? Let's watch Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight Livestream here. Please take a look.

Here's a breakdown of Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight Mission from the company:

The “Unity 22” mission will be the twenty-second flight test for VSS Unity and the Company’s fourth crewed spaceflight. It will also be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson, who will be testing the private astronaut experience.

Building on the success of the Company’s most recent spaceflight in May, Unity 22 will focus on cabin and customer experience objectives, including:

  • Evaluating the commercial customer cabin with a full crew, including the cabin environment, seat comfort, the weightless experience, and the views of Earth that the spaceship delivers — all to ensure every moment of the astronaut’s journey maximizes the wonder and awe created by space travel
  • Demonstrating the conditions for conducting human-tended research experiments
  • Confirming the training program at Spaceport America supports the spaceflight experience

The flight’s four mission specialists will be:

  • Beth Moses, Chief Astronaut Instructor at Virgin Galactic. Moses will serve as cabin lead and test director in space, overseeing the safe and efficient execution of the test flight objectives.
  • Colin Bennett, Lead Operations Engineer at Virgin Galactic. Bennett will evaluate cabin equipment, procedures, and experience during both the boost phase and in the weightless environment.
  • Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations at Virgin Galactic. Bandla will be evaluating the human-tended research experience, using an experiment from the University of Florida that requires several handheld fixation tubes that will be activated at various points in the flight profile.
  • Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic. Branson will evaluate the private astronaut experience and will undergo the same training, preparation and flight as Virgin Galactic’s future astronauts. The Company will use his observations from his flight training and spaceflight experience to enhance the journey for all future astronaut customers.

The pilots for this mission are Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci flying VSS Unity, and CJ Sturckow and Kelly Latimer flying VMS Eve.

Following this flight, and in line with normal procedures, the team will complete inspections of the vehicles and an extensive data review, which will inform the next steps in the test flight program. Two additional test flights are planned before the Company expects to commence commercial service in 2022.

Sir Richard Branson said: “I truly believe that space belongs to all of us. After more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing, Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind and change the world for good. It’s one thing to have a dream of making space more accessible to all; it’s another for an incredible team to collectively turn that dream into reality. As part of a remarkable crew of mission specialists, I’m honoured to help validate the journey our future astronauts will undertake and ensure we deliver the unique customer experience people expect from Virgin.”

What time does Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch?

The Virgin Galactic Unity 22 mission livestream is set to start at 6 AM PT.
The Virgin Galactic Unity 22 Spaceflight Livestream is expected to begin at 6:00 am PDT / 9:00 am EDT / 2 pm BST on the July 11, 2021.

Where to watch the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 space flight mission?

For the first time ever, Virgin Galactic will share a global livestream of the spaceflight. Audiences around the world are invited to participate virtually in the Unity 22 test flight and see first-hand the extraordinary experience Virgin Galactic is creating for future astronauts. The livestream will be available to watch on VirginGalactic.com and will be simulcast on the Virgin Galactic Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

Today's Unity 22 mission is only set to last 22 seconds. If weather and conditions hold up for launch, Sir Richard Branson and his crew will be back on land in no time. One of his fellow billionaire space men will even be in attendance to wish him well, and it isn't Jeff Bezos.

That's right, SpaceX Founder Elon Musk will be there to cheer on his billionaire buddy Branson before he blasts off. If you were asleep when it all went down, be sure to check out the VOD which will be embedded at the top of the article. 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 11, 2021 4:20 AM

    Shack Staff posted a new article, Watch the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 spaceflight mission with founder Richard Branson here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 11, 2021 7:02 AM

      Virgin Galactic and Richard Branson is set to liftoff on their sub-orbital flight in 30 minutes.

      Official stream: https://youtu.be/RTpWYWIfP7Y
      There are other channels also covering the flight.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 11, 2021 7:13 AM

        Don't give these idiots attention in my opinion.

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 11, 2021 7:38 AM

          Why?

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:16 AM

          The literal best possible outcome is nobody paying attention.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 11, 2021 8:25 AM

            These visionary billionaires could dissolve their fortunes and hand each of us a few dollars that would quickly vanish into the sea of spending we all do every day to no noticeable effect. Why not let them put that money into doing the heavy lifting that can help build a future that might well give us the tools to save us all? That is an inspiration to us all, and offers the possibility to reinvent ourselves as we all eventually get the chance to fly tomorrow where they fly today?

            There are many icons and egos out there whose power and fortunes come from worse places and are being used to do much worse things. And there have been and are other races going on right now, be it in arms, energy, and government vs. government space races that highlight the worst in us and offer nothing in return to humanity for the waste they create.

            https://www.space.com/billionaires-space-race-real-impact-op-ed

            lol, stanning so hard for ruthless billionaires because space travel is cool (it is!).

            Look at their life history. These are not the robber barons of the 1800s. Jeff Bezos gave a high school commencement speech where he talked of settling space. Elon Musk tried to send a symbolic living sample of Earth life to Mars with his fortune from eBay buying PayPal. And Richard Branson's ongoing social and environmental work is well known. They are Apollo's children. Raised on images of humans both ready to destroy the Earth and yet exploring the cosmos, who chose to use their massive fortunes to free us to try new ways of living together in new societies out there, and fire the dreams of the next generation, rather than conquer others and fill the sky with the smoke of industry.

            *barf*

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 7:20 AM

        Billionaire Dick waving in spaaaaaaace.

      • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        July 11, 2021 7:38 AM

        Five minute late and their stream is dead? App and site both say live but are aren’t

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 7:40 AM

          It looks like they are streaming a still image for the moment. Probably they aren't quite ready yet.

      • steve_o legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 7:52 AM

        Man this is so cringey

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 11, 2021 7:52 AM

        any streams from the actual spaceship? I don't really care about the Colbert show

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 7:55 AM

          I would think only the official stream would have video from within the vehicle. Other streams probably only have shots from the ground.

        • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
          reply
          July 11, 2021 7:58 AM

          I’ve seen a plane take off
          A terrible Colbert attempt
          White speck on horizon vanishes
          Confused crowd and cuts to a precanned bit.

          I’ll wait for a highlights reel

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 7:57 AM

        It's weird that these flights are getting so much coverage.

        If I were worth $6B I could go into space too. It's not remarkable or a big achievement for these guys.

        I am sure Bezos and Branson had to train and study for these trips but, again, they have billions of dollars and can dedicate as much time as needed for learning.

        It's not a feat! It's just someone spending a lot of money!

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 7:58 AM

          "Middle-class man travels by jet to Asia" is the equivalent for normal people

        • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
          reply
          July 11, 2021 7:59 AM

          Commercialization of the industry is huge and this is a big step.

          • the_doctor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            July 11, 2021 8:03 AM

            Bingo. It's weird and in many ways not a big deal but it's a necessary step for our civilization to grow up.

        • Nullzero legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:05 AM

          Seems kinda obvious to me why its getting so much coverage. The distinct possibility that the whole craft could explode in a fiery ball of death... which in itself would be tragic, but with someone as famous and rich as Branson, that makes the stakes even larger. He's got so much to risk/lose, so I think it's quite a statement that he puts his life and trust in the hands of his own company and craft.

          Also... space flight is dope! I hope it's a great success!

        • terath legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:49 AM

          It's remarkable for the technology, not who is going up.

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:07 AM

        Here's his flight on flightradar 24 https://www.flightradar24.com/VGX01/285e221f

        • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:11 AM

          MSNBC said it will take them 6 minutes to get to 50k feet altitude and its been like 30 minutes now and they are at 45k. I wonder if msnbc was wrong

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:12 AM

        T-15 minutes

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:26 AM

        This thing seems so sketchy compared to every other space program

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:32 AM

          for a way more informative and way more exciting video, watch this X-15 documentary

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zR26e504uI

          Mach 6.7 and beyond back in the 1950's and 1960s.

          it's incredible

          the mach 6.7 record breaking flight had burned through all the ablative surface coating and you could see holes in the cabin ... balls on the test pilot William Knight

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:28 AM

        I dislike how american still use ft when it comes to aerospace and space applications ...

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:30 AM

          I mean I get it for everyday stuff like building houses, etc. but in space there's no reason to use feet and mph vs metric.

        • Proximate Cause
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:31 AM

          Mach is not a metric measurement either. Used all the time in aerospace.

      • g0nk legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:30 AM

        This announcer is pretty ridiculous. "Space is now Virgin Territory!" Talking like Branson is the first human in space or something. Get off already.. lol

        • JohnnyDanger legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:32 AM

          yeah, that was ridiculous.

        • kelerian legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:33 AM

          "let's listen to his magical words"

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:33 AM

          I mean of course they're gonna do it. They're paid to do it, but it still feels lame

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:34 AM

          yah all the NASA and ROSCOSMOS folks don't count. Neither does Yuri ... nor the people who are on the ISS right now .... lol

        • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:36 AM

          Isn’t it Colbert who is a comedian? And technically they are the only tourist company to space as of today?

        • outofgas legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 8:44 AM

          The commentary was totally cringeworthy and I had to turn the sound off. I know Bezos, Branson and Musk are egomaniacs, but damn at least SpaceX streams are interesting and feel more about the mission and not ubiquitous knob slobbing.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:42 AM

        Everyone have their ape mask ready for when he comes back?

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:45 AM

        Your daughter is 3 and a huge space fan just like you

        lol. Yup. 3 year old is a huge space nut.

      • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:50 AM

        Shouldn’t even be called space if you aren’t in orbit

      • alexthegreat2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:51 AM

        Chris Hatfield >>>>> everyone else on this broadcast

      • terath legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 11, 2021 8:54 AM

        Enough with the media and music crap. Get to the launching already!!!

        • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 11, 2021 9:02 AM

          They have already landed

          • terath legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 11, 2021 9:03 AM

            Oh poop. No replay? Oh well, I guess there will be one eventually.

            • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              July 11, 2021 9:05 AM

              If you are watching the YouTube stream, you can rewinder it about 40 minutes to see the separation and flight to space.

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 11, 2021 9:03 AM

        It’s rich people dick waving but even Chris Hatfield recognizes the importance of this. Because more billionaires doing this, the more money, attention, and focus goes into space flight and development. And, those are all the things necessary to move things forward.

        So, while the initial goals of what Branson and Bezos are doing is shallow and petty, it’s still long term good for the advancement of the industry.

        • alexthegreat2 legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 11, 2021 9:04 AM

          Yeah it's better than what most rich people spend their money on, I guess.

          • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 11, 2021 9:08 AM

            I mean honestly this is just an evolution of what non-military flight development has looked like since the wright brothers flew. It’s just now we are scaling up to atmospheric exit.

          • Proximate Cause
            reply
            July 11, 2021 9:16 AM

            Haha. With how shitty NASA’s budget it, it’s just a way to increase spending on space travel with these guys voluntarily investing their untaxed wealth into it. If these guys gave more income to the government, NASA (and their foreign counterparts) funding wouldn’t go up that much. I’ll call it a net gain with these guys.

    • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 11, 2021 9:00 AM

      It didn't blow up! Thank goodness.

    • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 11, 2021 9:18 AM

      https://i.imgur.com/uJQQsBP.jpg

