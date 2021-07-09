2021 League of Legends LCS Championship to be hosted in New Jersey The biggest event in competitive League of Legends will be held live in New Jersey next month.

As things slowly start to shift back towards normal following nearly eighteen months of COVID-induced turmoil, more of the things we enjoyed doing as a society are making a comeback. For one of the world’s premier esports, in-person events with live crowds are one step closer to reality. Earlier today, Riot Games confirmed that the 2021 LCS Championship would take place next month from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. League of Legends fans can look forward to the event running across August 28 and 29.

We are excited to announce that the 2021 #LCS Championship, delivered by @Grubhub, is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on August 28-29!



Tickets available NOW at: https://t.co/av2FRqV7kY pic.twitter.com/xBwJmxzU7Q — LCS (@LCSOfficial) July 9, 2021

LCS is the official competitive organization for League of Legends. As one of the most popular video games on Earth, it probably comes as no surprise that the LCS is one of the most popular esports events around. The ten-team league is operated by Riot Games and was founded back in 2013.

Each annual season of competition is divided into two splits, spring and summer, which conclude with a double-elimination tournament between the top eight teams. At the end of the season, the winner, runners-up, and third-place team of the summer playoffs qualify for the annual LCS World Championship.

Traditionally, LCS competition is split over two seasons per year. The seasons play out each spring and summer. The upcoming LCS Championship in New Jersey is for the 2021 Summer Season. This follows regular season play that is ongoing and scheduled to wrap up on August 1st.

Should this event go off as planned, we’d expect a raucous crowd of esports fans who have been cooped up at home for the last eighteen months. The atmosphere in the Prudential Center is likely to be electric throughout the entire event and we can’t wait to see how it plays out. As always you can count on Shacknews for coverage of the 2021 LCS Championship next month.