How to summon your Monstie - Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Summon your Monstie and change which one you call so you can explore everywhere in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Any good rider worth their salt is going to need to learn how to summon their Monstie in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Not only does this help you move around quicker, but it also allows you to reach areas that you can’t get to with your little human legs.

Summon your Monstie

To summon your Monstie in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, simply press the Y button on Nintendo Switch to call them. Doing this will cause your Monstie to run up to your side. You can then press the same button again to ride them. A good idea is to be running and then hold the button to summon your Monstie. This will cause your character to automatically jump up onto them, maintaining your momentum as you explore the world.

Pressing the Y button will call your Monstie to you.

You can also switch which Monstie you want to summon and ride This can be done through the main pause menu. Open the menu by pressing the X button and then select Lead Monstie. Here you can change which one you have equipped. While exploring, you can do this whenever you want, however, during combat you will be limited to how frequently you can swap them in and out.

You can change which Monstie you ride in the Lead Monstie section of the menu.

The reason you will want to summon or change Monsties is that there are some areas which are inaccessible for certain monsters. Some areas have vines that can be climbed, water that can only be swam across, and even some areas that must be broken through. Swapping and summoning the right Monstie for the job will ensure you can explore everywhere whenever you want.

With the summoning of your Monstie all squared away, and with the knowledge of how to change which Monstie gets summoned, you'll be one step closer to solving the mysteries of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.