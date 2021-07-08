ShackStream: Classic Canadian Route for Shack Air A week after Canada Day, Shack Air will fly the classic Douglas DC-6 from Quebec City to Ottawa.

While Shack Air took last week off for Canada Day, it's time to get back into the skies with a historically inspired route between Quebec City and Ottawa. To fully experience a bit of Canadian aeronautic history, we'll be setting flight in PMDG's custom-made Douglas DC-6. This 4-engine airliner doesn't have fancy jet turbines, but rather packs some solid horsepower courtesy of its radial engines. Flying it is a delight, due to the assistance of the integrated artificial flight engineer that helps ensure the smoothest of experiences for Shack Air customers. Though there will undoubtedly be turbulence, near-misses, and a "hold onto your butt" landing, the views should make it a worthwhile experience.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to experience a piece of late 40s/early 50s air travel. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!