ShackStream: Classic Canadian Route for Shack Air

A week after Canada Day, Shack Air will fly the classic Douglas DC-6 from Quebec City to Ottawa.
Jan Ole Peek
While Shack Air took last week off for Canada Day, it's time to get back into the skies with a historically inspired route between Quebec City and Ottawa. To fully experience a bit of Canadian aeronautic history, we'll be setting flight in PMDG's custom-made Douglas DC-6. This 4-engine airliner doesn't have fancy jet turbines, but rather packs some solid horsepower courtesy of its radial engines. Flying it is a delight, due to the assistance of the integrated artificial flight engineer that helps ensure the smoothest of experiences for Shack Air customers. Though there will undoubtedly be turbulence, near-misses, and a "hold onto your butt" landing, the views should make it a worthwhile experience.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to experience a piece of late 40s/early 50s air travel. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

