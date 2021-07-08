Blizzard's 'From the Vault' merch teases Comic-Con@Home line Blizzard's 'From the Vault' batch for July is its biggest to date, as the company gears up for Comic-Con@Home.

For the past several months, Blizzard has been releasing new collectibles and merchandise as part of its "From the Vault" series. It's one of the many ways that the company has been looking to celebrate its 30th anniversary. July's offerings look to be particularly interesting, especially as Blizzard begins its march towards Comic-Con@Home, the digital version of the annual San Diego convention.

Blizzard's latest batch of collectibles will honor its history from some of its most popular franchises. That includes Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and more.

Here are the collectible items that aficionados should be on the lookout for:

A Firelord Zul'jin 8x10 concept art print (Heroes of the Storm)

An Annoy-o-Tron 8x10 concept art print (Hearthstone)

A Kerrigan 8x10 concept art print (StarCraft)

A Dragonscale Backpack from Loungefly

A Bastion Pepe plush (Overwatch)

A Blizzard exclusive D.Va Funko Pop! (Overwatch)

A Sylvanas Nedoroid (Warcraft)

Look for these physical goods to hit the Blizzard Gear Store soon, alongside new book releases World of Warcraft: Grimoire of The Shadowlands and Beyond and The Cinematic Art of Overwatch: Volume 2 that are set to release on July 14. On top of all of that, Blizzard is teasing that there's more on the way during Comic-Con@Home, which is set to run from July 23-25. We'll have more details on those items as they come in.

