Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch The GDQ crew is back for Day 4 of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Here's the full schedule, which includes co-op geese and one legendarily bad Zelda game.

We're now well into July and that means we're well into the summer season. It also means Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is fully underway and already hitting its stride. The world's best speedrunners have returned for a new week-long marathon. They're not in a live venue this year, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, featuring the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $500,000 in just three days. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. For today's highlight-- WHAT IN THE HECK IS THAT?

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 11:50 AM GeoGuessr Perfect Score - PC havrd 35:00 12:35 PM Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus NG+ - PS3 mobius 25:00 1:10 PM Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Any% - PC Jordy925 1:35:00 2:55 PM Bonus Game 3: Hitman 3 Trilogy Campaign SA/SO Professional - PC Yannini 1:00:00 4:05 PM Ghostrunner Any% Inbounds - PC Blaidan 45:00 5:00 PM Mass Effect 2 NG+ w/ DLC - PC MikeWave 1:36:00 6:46 PM Daily Recap - Wednesday Recap% Interview Crew 15:00 7:01 PM The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 100% No Source Requirement - N64 ClaireLynnD 1:50:00 9:01 PM Untitled Goose Game 100% Co-op - PC Tasselfoot, Thundar001 32:00 9:53 PM Fight Crab All Main Stages - PC teddyras 30:00 10:33 PM I Am Fish Any% - PC Biglaw 30:00 11:13 PM Link: The Faces of Evil All Cutscenes - CD-i Grumpmeister 1:00:00 12:23 AM Jazzpunk Special Agent - PC KatLink 45:00 1:18 AM Arabian Nights Any% with dialogue - PC Goost 40:00 2:08 AM Jelly Drift Any% - PC Konasumi 8:00 2:26 AM Paris Chase Any% - PC Martinz 25:00 3:01 AM Racing Pitch All Tracks - PC Chazoshtare 17:00 3:28 AM Need For Speed: Porsche Unleashed All Tracks (Moby Dick) - GBA CosmykTheDolfyn 14:00 3:52 AM Evolution Skateboarding Arcade All Missions: Solid Snake - PS2 PARTY MAN X 23:00 4:25 AM Wheels! Hard/Fast - PC tbcr 5:00 4:42 AM ALTF4 Any% - PC ChirpingMatt 10:00 5:05 AM Time Gate: Knight's Chase Any% - PC arnaud33200 25:00 5:40 AM Tomb Raider: Anniversary Any% No Bug Jump - PC Pursky 30:00

2:55PM - Bonus Game 3: Hitman 3

This one's going to take some extra donations in order to happen, but if the incentive is met, Yannini will jump on Hitman 3. He'll look to run through the full World of Assassination, as viewers get to check out Hitman 3 on the GDQ stage for the first time.

We got to chat with Yannini about his upcoming run and you can check out that interview above. Learn about the ins and outs of running a game like Hitman, along with some fun anecdotes.

9:01PM - Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game is rapidly becoming a GDQ staple, one we've seen run at a few previous events. So what's the next frontier? The answer is a co-op run! Untitled Goose Game got a co-op update late last year and it offered a new way for players to troll the neighborhood. Now watch Tasselfoot and Thundar001 join forces to bring joint goose mayhem to everyone around them.

We also chatted with Tasselfoot and Thundar001 about their upcoming run and you can check out that interview above.

11:13PM - Link: The Faces of Evil

The Silly Games Done Quick block is a fun one this year, but there's one main event. The past few GDQ events have taken players through the infamous Zelda CD-i trilogy. Now comes Link: The Faces of Evil. Grab some popcorn and get ready to join the GDQ couch to roast this awful, awful video game, as players are "treated" to all cutscenes.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.