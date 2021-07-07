Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch
The GDQ crew is back for Day 4 of Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online! Here's the full schedule, which includes co-op geese and one legendarily bad Zelda game.
We're now well into July and that means we're well into the summer season. It also means Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is fully underway and already hitting its stride. The world's best speedrunners have returned for a new week-long marathon. They're not in a live venue this year, but their mission remains the same. It's seven days of speedrunning action, featuring the best games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. This year's runners have already raised over $500,000 in just three days. Shacknews will be checking out the action all week and we'll make sure to pop in with the daily schedule throughout this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
Before we go any further, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. For today's highlight-- WHAT IN THE HECK IS THAT?
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|11:50 AM
|GeoGuessr
|Perfect Score - PC
|havrd
|35:00
|12:35 PM
|Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
|NG+ - PS3
|mobius
|25:00
|1:10 PM
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
|Any% - PC
|Jordy925
|1:35:00
|2:55 PM
|Bonus Game 3: Hitman 3
|Trilogy Campaign SA/SO Professional - PC
|Yannini
|1:00:00
|4:05 PM
|Ghostrunner
|Any% Inbounds - PC
|Blaidan
|45:00
|5:00 PM
|Mass Effect 2
|NG+ w/ DLC - PC
|MikeWave
|1:36:00
|6:46 PM
|Daily Recap - Wednesday
|Recap%
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|7:01 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
|100% No Source Requirement - N64
|ClaireLynnD
|1:50:00
|9:01 PM
|Untitled Goose Game
|100% Co-op - PC
|Tasselfoot, Thundar001
|32:00
|9:53 PM
|Fight Crab
|All Main Stages - PC
|teddyras
|30:00
|10:33 PM
|I Am Fish
|Any% - PC
|Biglaw
|30:00
|11:13 PM
|Link: The Faces of Evil
|All Cutscenes - CD-i
|Grumpmeister
|1:00:00
|12:23 AM
|Jazzpunk
|Special Agent - PC
|KatLink
|45:00
|1:18 AM
|Arabian Nights
|Any% with dialogue - PC
|Goost
|40:00
|2:08 AM
|Jelly Drift
|Any% - PC
|Konasumi
|8:00
|2:26 AM
|Paris Chase
|Any% - PC
|Martinz
|25:00
|3:01 AM
|Racing Pitch
|All Tracks - PC
|Chazoshtare
|17:00
|3:28 AM
|Need For Speed: Porsche Unleashed
|All Tracks (Moby Dick) - GBA
|CosmykTheDolfyn
|14:00
|3:52 AM
|Evolution Skateboarding
|Arcade All Missions: Solid Snake - PS2
|PARTY MAN X
|23:00
|4:25 AM
|Wheels!
|Hard/Fast - PC
|tbcr
|5:00
|4:42 AM
|ALTF4
|Any% - PC
|ChirpingMatt
|10:00
|5:05 AM
|Time Gate: Knight's Chase
|Any% - PC
|arnaud33200
|25:00
|5:40 AM
|Tomb Raider: Anniversary
|Any% No Bug Jump - PC
|Pursky
|30:00
2:55PM - Bonus Game 3: Hitman 3
This one's going to take some extra donations in order to happen, but if the incentive is met, Yannini will jump on Hitman 3. He'll look to run through the full World of Assassination, as viewers get to check out Hitman 3 on the GDQ stage for the first time.
We got to chat with Yannini about his upcoming run and you can check out that interview above. Learn about the ins and outs of running a game like Hitman, along with some fun anecdotes.
9:01PM - Untitled Goose Game
Untitled Goose Game is rapidly becoming a GDQ staple, one we've seen run at a few previous events. So what's the next frontier? The answer is a co-op run! Untitled Goose Game got a co-op update late last year and it offered a new way for players to troll the neighborhood. Now watch Tasselfoot and Thundar001 join forces to bring joint goose mayhem to everyone around them.
We also chatted with Tasselfoot and Thundar001 about their upcoming run and you can check out that interview above.
11:13PM - Link: The Faces of Evil
The Silly Games Done Quick block is a fun one this year, but there's one main event. The past few GDQ events have taken players through the infamous Zelda CD-i trilogy. Now comes Link: The Faces of Evil. Grab some popcorn and get ready to join the GDQ couch to roast this awful, awful video game, as players are "treated" to all cutscenes.
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will take place from now through Saturday, July 10. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch
-
Summer Games Done Quick 2021 🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $520,000 for Doctors Without Borders in it’s fourth day and and it runs until the 11th.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Similar to the previous two events, the event will be entirely online this year. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days, streaming over Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Castlevania: Bloodlines, modern games like Doom Eternal and Astro's Playroom, and even some awful games like Arabian Nights and Racing Pitch will be played through, so there is something for everyone!
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CMZbIx27UM&list=PLz8YL4HVC87V6OQSXXmP-a0qtUVaLZouR (about 24 hours later) VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/odfopt/sgdq_vod_thread_2021/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
-
-
I expect the Geoguesser run will be really great. For those that aren’t familiar, Geoguesser is a “game” where you’re thrown into a random location in the world from the Google street view dataset, and you have to click a location on the map to guess where you are. There is actually a really active speed running community and their geographical knowledge is fascinating.
-