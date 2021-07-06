Will LeBron take his talents to Fortnite with a new skin? New rumors suggest that LeBron will be the next real-life celebrity to become playable in Fortnite.

Fortnite has come a long way from creating fictional characters meant to resemble real-life celebrities. Travis Scott, Major Lazer, and The Grefg are a handful of the real-world celebrities that have become playable characters in Fortnite. Another huge name may be joining the battle royale soon, as more rumors have come out stating that LeBron James is coming to Fortnite.

LeBron James’ potential arrival in Fortnite was reported by Hypex, a longtime Fortnite leaker. According to a tweet posted by Hypex, LeBron will be available as a purchasable skin in the game’s next update. What’s more, the leaker also states that there will be a special set of challenges tied to the LeBron skin. Titled “King’s Bling,” completing these challenges will make items become more gold while using the skin. Once all challenges are completed, players will be able to adjust the gold levels using a slider.

LeBron James skin is coming next update!



- Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests

- Items become more gold as you complete quests! Unlock a custom goldness slider when all quests are complete! https://t.co/HV3M0byBXD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 5, 2021

It’s worth noting that a potential LeBron James Fortnite skin was first floated around during the Apple vs Epic Games trial, where LeBron James was among a list of other celebrities and popular characters that had at one point or another been in discussions for a Fortnite collaboration. If the Lakers star is indeed set to soon join Fortnite, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise at this point. Space Jam: A New Legacy launches this month and stars LeBron in the lead role. It’s possible that his Fortnite collaboration could be a tie-in to promote the film.

If LeBron James really is coming to Fortnite, an official announcement is likely imminent. We here at Shacknews named the basketball icon on our list of real-life celebrities we’d like to see come to Fortnite.