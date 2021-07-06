Where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite Here is where you can find Alien Nanites in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is well underway, and aliens have continued to invade Battle Royale Island. This season has brought several new alien-themed items for players to discover and use. This includes Alien Nanites, which were added to the game in the most recent update. Alien Nanites can be used to make anti-gravity bubbles and modify weapons. Let’s look at where you can find Alien Nanites in Fortnite.

Where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite

There are a few different places that players can find Alien Nanites in Fortnite. Primarily, they can be found randomly scattered on the ground, just like other consumable items. Similar to apples, peppers, and more, players can pick them up off of the ground. Alien Nanites can also be found on top of Abductors, which are the flying saucer vehicles that players can pilot. Lastly, Alien Nanites can be found within the massive Mothership that is looming over the battle royale island map.

Alien Nanites have several in-game uses. Players can throw them down, creating a large anti-gravity bubble. While inside of it, players will swim through the air, as gravity will reflect the environment on the alien’s home planet. Alien Nanites can also be used in crafting. When combined with a Submachine Gun, it will create a Kymera Ray Gun. Combining an Alien Nanite with an Assault Rifle will create a Pulse Rifle. Lastly, players can combine an Alien Nanite with a Sniper Rifle to make a Rail Gun.

Epic Games has continued to add more out of this world content to Fortnite as the alien invasion-themed season goes on. Alien Nanites are just the latest, as detailed by the company in a post to its official website. Now that you know where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite, you can bring even more chaos to the battlefield.