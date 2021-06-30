ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 71 - The people person's paper people Pick it up because it's skankcore64 time! Join Bryan on his quest to conquer every game released in North America for the N64, live on Shacknews Twitch.

Good evening to all you good Shackers out there. Another summer holiday weekend is right around the corner but before I leave the office for a few days, I want to make some more progress with skankcore64. This is an on-going project that I've started to finish every game released for the Nintendo 64 in my home region of North America. Don't miss a minute of the action when it starts later tonight at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 71 - The people person's paper people

Tonight after the Stevetendo show, I'll have more retro Nintendo goodness in store with the continuation of Paper Mario. I started Paper Mario on the previous episode of skankcore64 after finally getting Mace: The Dark Age out of my way. I wanted to embark on a proper adventure again since I haven't tackled a large-scale game in a little while. The N64 isn't home to many RPGs and I've already finished one of its most iconic, if not lackluster, role-playing games when I conquered Quest 64.

Paper Mario is an entirely new game for me, as I was playing more PC games by the time it was released in 2001. I did pick up its fantastic and critically-acclaimed sequel on the GameCube with The Thousand Year Door and most every entry after that. However, I never experienced the original Paper Mario and I'm excited to finally play through the start of this long-running franchise. I'm headed to the Koopa Bros. Fortress in search of the first Star Spirit, so the adventure is just getting started! Watch along as I embark on this new journey with the embedded viewer above or really do it for Shacknews and stop by our official Twitch channel.

Thank you to everyone that comes into the Shacknews Twitch channel to converse with our hosts live. Your interaction and support helps us bring you the best livestreaming content every week. If you'd like to help keep the Shacknews Twitch train rolling, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. With an Amazon Prime account linked to your Twitch account, you can get a free sub every month! Don't miss our guide on Prime Gaming for more details.