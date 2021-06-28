New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya release date

Here is the release date for Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo kicked off its presentation at E3 2021 by revealing that Kazuya from the Tekken series would be the latest DLC fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The penultimate character in Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2, Kazuya brings a unique style and flair to Smash. Now we know exactly when the character will be available for download, as Nintendo has announced the release date for Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya release date

Kazuya will be released in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 29, 2021. This was announced during the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mr. Sakurai Presents "Kazuya" livestream, in which Game Director Masahiro Sakurai went in-depth on Kazuya and his abilities in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Owners of Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2 will be able to download Kazuya and all of his additional content as soon as it becomes available. Those that do not own the pass will have the option to purchase the pack individually for $5.99 USD. The pack includes Kazuya, as well as the new Tekken-inspired stage, as well as music tracks from the fighting game.

Kazuya will be released in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 29, 2021. With the launch of Kazuya, that means there’s just one more DLC character left for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which will likely be the end of the games ongoing string of DLC since its launch in 2018. Kazuya was first revealed as the next fighter for Smash during the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021. For more on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Shacknews is your place.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

