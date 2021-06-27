ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 70 - Septuagenarianism It's time for more of the quest to finish every N64 game released in North America. Let's pick it up for skankcore64!

Hello Shackizens, I hope you're keeping out of the heat and staying cool with Shacknews. There's nothing cooler than some early 3D gaming adventures through the Nintendo 64 library and your hookup has arrived. My journey to roll credits continues at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 70 - Septuagenarianism

With a spectacularly meme-tastic episode behind me, skankcore64 reaches 70 installments of classic Nintendo 64 livestreaming. Today I'll be dealing with Mace: The Dark Age for the last time, I will accept no other outcome. This terrible 3D fighter has quite the identity crisis, with gameplay systems that were ripped straight out of Soul Edge, Mortal Kombat, and Killer Instinct. The issue is that Mace doesn't copy any of those much better games to any successful degree. The ideas are there but the execution leaves much to be desired.

After a little more than four hours of playtime and attempts, I'm absolutely ready to leave the Dark Age behind and move on to something a little more pleasant. As always, I'll be taking suggestions from chat while I play, so stop by and shout out your favorite N64 game. I haven't settled on what the next game will be but rest assured that it will be started today. Make sure you don't miss the conquest of another game and the best part of the stream as the credits roll and another game is added to the skankcore64 Game Counter™. You can watch with the embedded viewer above but the only way to chat with me live is by heading over to Shacknews Twitch.

