New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will return as an in-person event in February

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has confirmed that the D.I.C.E. Summit will be an in-person event in 2022.
Donovan Erskine
1

There were quite literally an uncountable number of events that got canceled in 2020 and this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those events was the D.I.C.E. Summit, an annual event that celebrates the greatest achievements in gaming. With cases going down and vaccines rolling out, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s been announced that the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will be an in-person event this February.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences confirmed today that the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will indeed be an in-person event. Last year’s D.I.C.E. Summit had to cancel its in-person gathering due to the pandemic.

The 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will take place from February 22-24, 2021. The event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. This will also mark the 25th anniversary of the event, so there very well may be some extra festivities in store.

The D.I.C.E. Summit is certainly one of the more prestigious events in the gaming industry. Held annually, the event gives recognition to the greatest achievements in video games of the past year. The 2021 D.I.C.E Summit was held digitally, and gave Hades the highly-coveted Game of the Year award.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola