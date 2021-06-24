The 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will return as an in-person event in February The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has confirmed that the D.I.C.E. Summit will be an in-person event in 2022.

There were quite literally an uncountable number of events that got canceled in 2020 and this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those events was the D.I.C.E. Summit, an annual event that celebrates the greatest achievements in gaming. With cases going down and vaccines rolling out, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s been announced that the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will be an in-person event this February.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences confirmed today that the 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will indeed be an in-person event. Last year’s D.I.C.E. Summit had to cancel its in-person gathering due to the pandemic.

The 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit #DICE2022 & #DICEAwards will be returning in-person on Feb 22-24 as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the awards and bring together industry leaders to share about the interactive entertainment industry once again! Stay tuned at https://t.co/ea7Nj0JtWM pic.twitter.com/7v9NwiB1M3 — Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) June 24, 2021

The 2022 D.I.C.E. Summit will take place from February 22-24, 2021. The event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. This will also mark the 25th anniversary of the event, so there very well may be some extra festivities in store.

The D.I.C.E. Summit is certainly one of the more prestigious events in the gaming industry. Held annually, the event gives recognition to the greatest achievements in video games of the past year. The 2021 D.I.C.E Summit was held digitally, and gave Hades the highly-coveted Game of the Year award.