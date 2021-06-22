Sonic the Hedgehog DLC speeds into the Minecraft Marketplace Sega and Minecraft are collaborating for some new Sonic content in Minecraft.

Minecraft has been home to several collaborations with other popular gaming and entertainment franchises. This is usually done through the Minecraft Marketplace, where players can use in-game currency to purchase skins, texture packs, and more. Sonic The Hedgehog is the latest video game icon to get the Minecraft treatment, as Sega and Minecraft are collaborating to bring the blue blur to the sandbox game.

Sega and Minecraft announced the collaboration with a new gameplay trailer. In the trailer, we see Sonic’s blocky Minecraft form, with his blue quills protruding from his back. We’re also treated to some classic Sonic tunes. We then get a glimpse at levels inspired by Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone, created within the confines of Minecraft. There are coins, speed boosts, and several other items that are staples of the Sonic series.

It's Sonic's turn to be yeeted into Minecraft. pic.twitter.com/0iHWFWTKnh — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 22, 2021

Sonic isn’t alone, as we also see Knuckles, Shadow, Amy, Tails, and Dr. Eggman. More information is shared on the Minecraft website. “You can also celebrate Sonic’s birthday by joining the special server event! Starting soon, The Hive is hosting a two-week server-hub takeover featuring mini-games and a few festive surprises.” Mojang is teasing some additional special content coming during the event.

This collaboration is just one of the many ways that Sega is celebrating Sonic The Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary this year. Most recently, we saw the company announce an HD remaster for Sonic Colors. The Sonic The Hedgehog Bundle is available now in the Minecraft Marketplace.