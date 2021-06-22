New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic the Hedgehog DLC speeds into the Minecraft Marketplace

Sega and Minecraft are collaborating for some new Sonic content in Minecraft.
Donovan Erskine
1

Minecraft has been home to several collaborations with other popular gaming and entertainment franchises. This is usually done through the Minecraft Marketplace, where players can use in-game currency to purchase skins, texture packs, and more. Sonic The Hedgehog is the latest video game icon to get the Minecraft treatment, as Sega and Minecraft are collaborating to bring the blue blur to the sandbox game.

Sega and Minecraft announced the collaboration with a new gameplay trailer. In the trailer, we see Sonic’s blocky Minecraft form, with his blue quills protruding from his back. We’re also treated to some classic Sonic tunes. We then get a glimpse at levels inspired by Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant Zone, created within the confines of Minecraft. There are coins, speed boosts, and several other items that are staples of the Sonic series.

Sonic isn’t alone, as we also see Knuckles, Shadow, Amy, Tails, and Dr. Eggman. More information is shared on the Minecraft website. “You can also celebrate Sonic’s birthday by joining the special server event! Starting soon, The Hive is hosting a two-week server-hub takeover featuring mini-games and a few festive surprises.” Mojang is teasing some additional special content coming during the event.

This collaboration is just one of the many ways that Sega is celebrating Sonic The Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary this year. Most recently, we saw the company announce an HD remaster for Sonic Colors. The Sonic The Hedgehog Bundle is available now in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

