Where to find all of the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Here's where you can find all of the alien Artifacts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is all about an alien invasion on Battle Royale Island. With the alien theme comes some out of this world cosmetics for players to unlock. This includes the Kymera skin, an extraterrestrial creature that players can customize to their liking. However, in order to customize Kymera’s appearance, players will need to find and collect Alien Artifacts. Let’s look at where to find all of the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Where to find all of the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite

The Alien Artifacts in Fortnite can be found at various locations across the map. New artifacts will appear every week.

Fortnite Alien Artifacts week one locations

One Alien Artifact can be found in the Aftermath zone in the center of the map.

An Alien Artifact can be found at the woodyard northwest of Slurpy Swamp.

One Alien Artifact can be found at the entrance to Catty Corner.

There's an Alien Artifact located on a hilltop east of Believer Beach.

An Alien Artifact can be found at the farm north of Corny Complex.

Fortnite Alien Artifacts week two locations

One Alien Artifact can be found on the first islan north of Misty Meadows.

There is an Alien Artifact at the smaller flooded missile silo north of Retail Row.

There is an Alien Artifact at the bridge south of Corny Complex.

An Alien Artifact can be found at the house on a hill northeast of Pleasant Park.

One Alien Artifact can be found at the outpost west of Believer Beach along the edge of the map.

Those are all of the Alien Artifacts currently available in Fortnite. For each artifact you find, you'll be able to further customize the physical appearance of the Kymera skin. Be sure to bookmark this guide and check back every Thursday for the latest Alien Artifact locations in Fortnite.