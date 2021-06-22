Left 4 Dead crosses over to Zombie Army 4 as free DLC in latest update Zombie Army 4: Dead War is getting an influx of popular zombie fighters with the first Left 4 Dead's full cast joining the fight as free DLC.

With Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Rebellion is still kicking around the Nazi undead with reckless abandon and has been for over a year now. But Rebellion perhaps recognizes a tasty bit of the history it came from, and that comes through in the latest free DLC for the game. With the Abaddon Asylum update for the game, the entire crew of the first Left 4 Dead have come to the fight as playable characters in an all-new campaign mission.

Rebellion revealed the Abaddon Asylum and Left 4 Dead free DLC alongside a fresh new trailer on the Rebellion YouTube channel on June 22, 2021. The topline of the new update is the second part of the three-part Return to Hell campaign DLC, featuring the Abaddon Asylum campaign mission. You’ll venture into a new hellish location complete with plenty of terrifying new encounters to destroy, collectibles to nab, and more secrets to discover. If that wasn’t good enough, you can play it all as the cast from the first Left 4 Dead with a new, free character pack.

LEFT 4 DEAD'S ORIGINAL SURVIVORS RETURN



💀 Free L4D Character Pack - Bill, Francis, Louis & Zoey

😱 New Campaign mission Abaddon Asylum

🧟 M1940 SMG Bundle & Horde-loads of new skins, charms & headgear



Buy Season Pass 3: https://t.co/TcRJZqwLze pic.twitter.com/y2jSrLd6XK — Zombie Army (@zombiearmy) June 22, 2021

That’s right, Bill, Francis, Louis, and Zoey get back together to make a stop Zombie Army 4’s deadly shenanigans. You can mix and match the crew with the game’s regular characters or assemble the whole Left 4 Dead gang like old times to survive and gun your way through the zombie hordes.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War launched in February 2020 and left quite the enjoyable impression on us in our Shacknews review. With the game continuing to get DLC in 2021, and of this caliber, it’s keeping the fight for survival enticing.

You can grab the free Left 4 Dead character pack in Zombie Army 4: Dead War today, as well as exploring the new Abaddon Asylum DLC. Stay tuned for further updates and news, right here at Shacknews.