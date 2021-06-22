All Nodons - Game Builder Garage A list of all the Nodons in Game Builder Garage as well as a description of their function.

Game Builder Garage uses a Nodons system to allow players to create games. These little creatures represent some function or programming term. By understanding all of the Nodons in the game, players will have a better chance at creating some truly incredible experiences. Below you’ll find a list of all the Nodons in Game Builder Garage as well as a brief description of what they do.

All Nodons list – Game Builder Garage

Game Builder Garage is taking the home-brew game designers by storm. The game offers players a wealth of resources with which to create games, with the main element being Nodons. The following list is an overview of all the Nodons in the game, with a brief description of what they do. Refer to the in-game Nodopedia for a thorough overview of each Nodon.

Red Nodons

Red Nodons/Input Constant Output the specified value constantly. Button Outputs whether or not specific controller buttons have been pressed. Stick The amount of control stick tilt is converted according to the Output and Range settings, then sent as output. If-Touched Sends output depending on touches made to the screen. Touch-Position Outputs the X/Y coordinate of the last touched location. Shake Checks the acceleration of the specified target, then converts it to output according to the Output and Range settings. Tilt Detects whether the Nintendo Switch or Joy-Con is being tilted. If-Face-Up Collects data to estimate how much the selected face is facing directly upward and then converts it according to the Output and Range settings. Up is defined as the opposite direction to gravity. Rotation-Speed Outputs the speed that the Joy-Con or console is rotating at. IR Motion Camera Outputs the number of bright portions captured by the IR Motion Camera. Object-Break This port outputs the number of applicable objects that break in the game's world, at the moment that they break. On-Start In a moment within one frame of the game's start or a retry, this Nodon will output 1.00. After that, it'll output 0.00 continuously.

Green Nodons

Green Nodons/Middle Calculator A four-function calculator (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division) Map The value received as input is used in the conversion calculation. Then, outputs the result of the conversion, according to the specified input range and output range. Digitize The Nodon will convert the value going into the input. Then, outputs the value received as input after converting it into neat portions. Square-Root The input received is used in the calculation to find the square root. Absolute-Value Used to convert the input value. Then, if a negative value is input, it will be output as a positive number. + - Inversion Swaps any input from plus to minus, and vice versa. Trigger-from-0 The value entered in the Input will be checked continually. If the value received at the Output changes from 0.00 to a value other than 0.00, outputs 1.00 within one frame of the change taking place. Position to Angle Turns positions into angles. Angle to Position Outputs sines and cosines, changes an angle into a position. Angle-Difference Takes two angles, uses one input value as the reference angle measured in degrees and the other value as the angle to be subtracted. Outputs the difference between the two angles. Comparison Compares two numbers according to the conditions specified. AND Makes a judgement on two input values. Outputs 1.00 as long as neither of the two input values are 0.00. NOT Makes a judgement based on the input value. If the input value is 0.00, then the output will be 1.00. For everything else it will be 0.00. Flag When one port receives a value other than 0.00, the flag switches on. The other port causes the flag to switch off if it receives a value other than 0.00. If a value other than 0.00 is received at both ports, off is prioritized. Counter Counts up, down, or resets. Random Generates a random number. Timer A timer that counts down when a value is received. Bull's-Eye When the bull's-eye overlaps with other Nodon's markers, the amount of overlap will be sent as output, according to the Output and Range settings. Wormhole-Entrance Input value will be transmitted to the Exit. Wormhole-Exit Received a value from Entrance. Comment Used to leave comments/notes on the code.

Blue Nodons

Blue Nodons/Output Play-Sound Plays a sound. The sound's volume and pitch can be altered. Background-Music Plays music. The music's volume and speed can be altered. Vibration Makes the Joy-Con vibrate. Reduce-Gravity Reduces the gravity. Slow-Time Slows down time according to the input value. A larger value means a stronger effect. Retry Restarts the game from the beginning. End-Game Ends the game and returns to the menu. Swap-Game Ends the current game and starts up another game, according to the Swap Type setting. Marker-Display A marker that displays something based on an input. 2D-Marker-Display The marker displayed within the Nodon will move based on the input value. Continuous-Marker-Display Continually displays a marker. IR-Light Emits an infrared light from the right Joy-Con based on the input. Puzzle-Clear The puzzle is considered clear if this receives an input value other than 0.00.

Orange Nodons

Orange Nodons/Object Person Dictates the movement of the person. Car Controls the movement of cars. UFO Moves flying vehicles. Object Creates objects using various materials and colors. Can connect to other objects. Fancy-Object Creates fancy, pre-made objects. Can connect to other objects. Moving-Object Places and moves objects on the game screen along three axes. Rotating-Object Rotates objects around three axes. Extending-Object Stretches or contracts objects. Effect Displays effect based on input. Text-Object Used to create text. Number-Object Used to display numbers. Texture Displays textures on values other than 0.00, which shows no texture. Touch-Sensor Outputs the number of objects touching the sensor. Destroying-Sensor When the connected object destroys another object, the number of broken objects will be sent as output. Destroyed-Sensor Detects a destroyed object and outputs a value of 1.00. Grabbed-Sensor Detects when an object is grabbed and outputs a value of 1.00. Location-Sensor Checks the position (x, y, z) of an object and outputs the value in meters. Speed-Sensor Measures the sensor's movement speed along the axes and sends it as an output in meters per second. Acceleration-Sensor Measures the acceleration of the attached object along the axes and then outputs it as meters per second squared. Angle-Sensor Measures the object's angle of rotation around the axes. Rotation-Speed-Sensor Outputs the rotational speed of the object around its axes as rotations per second. Slide-Connector Sets how far away the object is placed relative to its original position, taking the input value from this port as the distance. Measured in meters. Movement force will be applied to any objects connected to it, above or below. Free-Slide-Connector Sets how far away the object is placed along the axes relative to its original position, taking the input value from this port as the distance. Measured in meters. Movement force will be applied to any objects connected to it, above or below. Hinge-Connector The object will rotate by an angle according to the value of the input received, measured in degrees. The rotational force will be applied to any objects connected to it, above or below. String-Connector Connects two things together. Launch-Object Launches objects when a value other than 0.00 is received. Objects won't launch faster than the launch interval. Destroy-Object Destroys an object it is connected to when a value other than 0.00 is received Teleport-Object-Entrance Teleports objects in contact with the entrance to the Exit with the corresponding Teleport ID. Teleport-Object-Exit Objects teleported from the Entrance appear at the Exit. Attract-Object Adds force to objects that it touches, according to the input value received at this port. Plus values will attract and minus values will repulse. World Used to set the world's basic form: shape, lighting, material etc. Game-Screen If you call up this Nodon the zone surrounded by it will be captured on the game screen. Moves the camera along the axes. Camera This Nodon will capture the game screen according to its location, direction, and settings. Camera-Position This Nodon's position will become the camera's position. Camera-Target This Nodon's position will become the camera's target. Camera-Direction Moves the camera depending on the value received as input (up, down, horizontally). Camera-Angle Sets the horizontal angle of the area framed by the camera (field-of-view). Head Connects objects to the camera's position, acts as the head. Hand This Nodon will place a hand line on the game screen. The line will move according to the tilt of a wirelessly connected Joy-Con controller.

With knowledge of all the Nodons in Game Builder Garage, you should have a clearer picture of what you can create as well as the limitations and parameters within which you need to work. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you more on Game Builder Garage.