All Nodons - Game Builder Garage
A list of all the Nodons in Game Builder Garage as well as a description of their function.
Game Builder Garage uses a Nodons system to allow players to create games. These little creatures represent some function or programming term. By understanding all of the Nodons in the game, players will have a better chance at creating some truly incredible experiences. Below you’ll find a list of all the Nodons in Game Builder Garage as well as a brief description of what they do.
The following list is an overview of all the Nodons in the game, with a brief description of what they do. Refer to the in-game Nodopedia for a thorough overview of each Nodon.
Red Nodons
|Red Nodons/Input
|Constant
|Output the specified value constantly.
|Button
|Outputs whether or not specific controller buttons have been pressed.
|Stick
|The amount of control stick tilt is converted according to the Output and Range settings, then sent as output.
|If-Touched
|Sends output depending on touches made to the screen.
|Touch-Position
|Outputs the X/Y coordinate of the last touched location.
|Shake
|Checks the acceleration of the specified target, then converts it to output according to the Output and Range settings.
|Tilt
|Detects whether the Nintendo Switch or Joy-Con is being tilted.
|If-Face-Up
|Collects data to estimate how much the selected face is facing directly upward and then converts it according to the Output and Range settings. Up is defined as the opposite direction to gravity.
|Rotation-Speed
|Outputs the speed that the Joy-Con or console is rotating at.
|IR Motion Camera
|Outputs the number of bright portions captured by the IR Motion Camera.
|Object-Break
|This port outputs the number of applicable objects that break in the game's world, at the moment that they break.
|On-Start
|In a moment within one frame of the game's start or a retry, this Nodon will output 1.00. After that, it'll output 0.00 continuously.
Green Nodons
|Green Nodons/Middle
|Calculator
|A four-function calculator (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division)
|Map
|The value received as input is used in the conversion calculation. Then, outputs the result of the conversion, according to the specified input range and output range.
|Digitize
|The Nodon will convert the value going into the input. Then, outputs the value received as input after converting it into neat portions.
|Square-Root
|The input received is used in the calculation to find the square root.
|Absolute-Value
|Used to convert the input value. Then, if a negative value is input, it will be output as a positive number.
|+ - Inversion
|Swaps any input from plus to minus, and vice versa.
|Trigger-from-0
|The value entered in the Input will be checked continually. If the value received at the Output changes from 0.00 to a value other than 0.00, outputs 1.00 within one frame of the change taking place.
|Position to Angle
|Turns positions into angles.
|Angle to Position
|Outputs sines and cosines, changes an angle into a position.
|Angle-Difference
|Takes two angles, uses one input value as the reference angle measured in degrees and the other value as the angle to be subtracted. Outputs the difference between the two angles.
|Comparison
|Compares two numbers according to the conditions specified.
|AND
|Makes a judgement on two input values. Outputs 1.00 as long as neither of the two input values are 0.00.
|NOT
|Makes a judgement based on the input value. If the input value is 0.00, then the output will be 1.00. For everything else it will be 0.00.
|Flag
|When one port receives a value other than 0.00, the flag switches on. The other port causes the flag to switch off if it receives a value other than 0.00. If a value other than 0.00 is received at both ports, off is prioritized.
|Counter
|Counts up, down, or resets.
|Random
|Generates a random number.
|Timer
|A timer that counts down when a value is received.
|Bull's-Eye
|When the bull's-eye overlaps with other Nodon's markers, the amount of overlap will be sent as output, according to the Output and Range settings.
|Wormhole-Entrance
|Input value will be transmitted to the Exit.
|Wormhole-Exit
|Received a value from Entrance.
|Comment
|Used to leave comments/notes on the code.
Blue Nodons
|Blue Nodons/Output
|Play-Sound
|Plays a sound. The sound's volume and pitch can be altered.
|Background-Music
|Plays music. The music's volume and speed can be altered.
|Vibration
|Makes the Joy-Con vibrate.
|Reduce-Gravity
|Reduces the gravity.
|Slow-Time
|Slows down time according to the input value. A larger value means a stronger effect.
|Retry
|Restarts the game from the beginning.
|End-Game
|Ends the game and returns to the menu.
|Swap-Game
|Ends the current game and starts up another game, according to the Swap Type setting.
|Marker-Display
|A marker that displays something based on an input.
|2D-Marker-Display
|The marker displayed within the Nodon will move based on the input value.
|Continuous-Marker-Display
|Continually displays a marker.
|IR-Light
|Emits an infrared light from the right Joy-Con based on the input.
|Puzzle-Clear
|The puzzle is considered clear if this receives an input value other than 0.00.
Orange Nodons
|Orange Nodons/Object
|Person
|Dictates the movement of the person.
|Car
|Controls the movement of cars.
|UFO
|Moves flying vehicles.
|Object
|Creates objects using various materials and colors. Can connect to other objects.
|Fancy-Object
|Creates fancy, pre-made objects. Can connect to other objects.
|Moving-Object
|Places and moves objects on the game screen along three axes.
|Rotating-Object
|Rotates objects around three axes.
|Extending-Object
|Stretches or contracts objects.
|Effect
|Displays effect based on input.
|Text-Object
|Used to create text.
|Number-Object
|Used to display numbers.
|Texture
|Displays textures on values other than 0.00, which shows no texture.
|Touch-Sensor
|Outputs the number of objects touching the sensor.
|Destroying-Sensor
|When the connected object destroys another object, the number of broken objects will be sent as output.
|Destroyed-Sensor
|Detects a destroyed object and outputs a value of 1.00.
|Grabbed-Sensor
|Detects when an object is grabbed and outputs a value of 1.00.
|Location-Sensor
|Checks the position (x, y, z) of an object and outputs the value in meters.
|Speed-Sensor
|Measures the sensor's movement speed along the axes and sends it as an output in meters per second.
|Acceleration-Sensor
|Measures the acceleration of the attached object along the axes and then outputs it as meters per second squared.
|Angle-Sensor
|Measures the object's angle of rotation around the axes.
|Rotation-Speed-Sensor
|Outputs the rotational speed of the object around its axes as rotations per second.
|Slide-Connector
|Sets how far away the object is placed relative to its original position, taking the input value from this port as the distance. Measured in meters. Movement force will be applied to any objects connected to it, above or below.
|Free-Slide-Connector
|Sets how far away the object is placed along the axes relative to its original position, taking the input value from this port as the distance. Measured in meters. Movement force will be applied to any objects connected to it, above or below.
|Hinge-Connector
|The object will rotate by an angle according to the value of the input received, measured in degrees. The rotational force will be applied to any objects connected to it, above or below.
|String-Connector
|Connects two things together.
|Launch-Object
|Launches objects when a value other than 0.00 is received. Objects won't launch faster than the launch interval.
|Destroy-Object
|Destroys an object it is connected to when a value other than 0.00 is received
|Teleport-Object-Entrance
|Teleports objects in contact with the entrance to the Exit with the corresponding Teleport ID.
|Teleport-Object-Exit
|Objects teleported from the Entrance appear at the Exit.
|Attract-Object
|Adds force to objects that it touches, according to the input value received at this port. Plus values will attract and minus values will repulse.
|World
|Used to set the world's basic form: shape, lighting, material etc.
|Game-Screen
|If you call up this Nodon the zone surrounded by it will be captured on the game screen. Moves the camera along the axes.
|Camera
|This Nodon will capture the game screen according to its location, direction, and settings.
|Camera-Position
|This Nodon's position will become the camera's position.
|Camera-Target
|This Nodon's position will become the camera's target.
|Camera-Direction
|Moves the camera depending on the value received as input (up, down, horizontally).
|Camera-Angle
|Sets the horizontal angle of the area framed by the camera (field-of-view).
|Head
|Connects objects to the camera's position, acts as the head.
|Hand
|This Nodon will place a hand line on the game screen. The line will move according to the tilt of a wirelessly connected Joy-Con controller.
With knowledge of all the Nodons in Game Builder Garage, you should have a clearer picture of what you can create as well as the limitations and parameters within which you need to work. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you more on Game Builder Garage.
