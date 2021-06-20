ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 68 - ULTRAAAAA skankcore64 is back after a short break for more of the quest to finish every N64 game released in North America on Shacknews Twitch.

Happy Father's Day to all the Shack Dads out there, I hope everyone is having a wonderful Sunday. Today is special for me because I get to resume skankcore64, my journey through all Nintendo 64 games released in the North American region. Our E3/E5 festivities have drawn to a close and it's back to business as usual around here. After all, it is the summer of doing our jobs! Don't miss a minute of the action when it starts later at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 68 - ULTRAAAAA

I'm sure some of you can hear today's livestream title in your head as you read it without ever having played the franchise it is referencing. I, myself, had not really touched a Killer Instinct game in any serious manner until just earlier this month when I received a new fight stick for my birthday. Wanting to break it in with something relatively recent yet welcoming to casual players, I had learned of the newest Killer Instinct's more approachable nature through some excellent YouTube documentaries on the game from the Hold Back to Block channel. Now that a few weeks have gone by, I also hold the opinion that KI for Xbox/Windows 10 is one of the best fighting games of the last console generation.

Since there was no game chosen for today's skankcore64, no Shack Points spent or Twitter poll conducted, I have picked Killer Instinct Gold as the game I will tackle first after our E3/E5 celebrations. I have never played this version of the game—or any version other than the rebooted Xbox IP—but I have heard of its mixed reception from critics and fans alike. Join me as I try to conquer KI Gold and maybe bust out an ultra combo on stream, no promises. Being a fighting game, the credits will most likely be rolling today. If you'd like to hold some influence over the next game on skankcore64, I'll be taking suggestions from chat and moving on to whatever is thrown out there. You can keep track of all the action with the embedded viewer above or by visiting me at Shacknews Twitch HQ.

