New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews E5 - An Extra-Special Shacknews Dump June 18, 2021

With E3 2021 now in the past tense and E5 currently underway, prepare for a massive Shacknews Dump!
Donovan Erskine
1

Last weekend saw all of the E3 2021 chaos, with the biggest publishers in the gaming industry coming together to share what’s next in their lineup of software and hardware. Of course, what better way to unpack the week’s news than with a nice and healthy Shacknews Dump. Get ready, because this is going to be a big one.

The Shacknews Dump will go down today at 2:15 p.m. PT/5:15 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you don’t want to leave the Shacknews website, you can also catch the stream using the Twitch embed below.

On today’s Shacknews Dump, we’ll reflect on E3 2021, highlighting our favorite announcements and reveals from each publisher. We’ll also dive into some of the more bizarre moments that took place over the weekend, as there was no shortage of those either. Usual co-host TJ Denzer may be out of the office today, but Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia will be jumping into the saddle to break everything down alongside Shacknews Co-EIC Blake Morse.

Here’s the rundown of things we’re going to be talking about on the Dump today:

In case you haven’t heard the word, Shacknews is also in the midst of E5 2021. That’s our special event here at Shacknews that’s spanning all week, but will also extend throughout the rest of the summer. From exclusive gameplay reveals to developer interviews, we’re bringing you tons of content this week. We’ll break down all of the E5 shenanigans during today’s episode of The Dump.

A massive thanks goes out to everybody that comes by for today’s extra special, supersized Shacknews Dump. If you’re interested in giving Shacknews some extra support, you can do so by subscribing to our Twitch channel. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can do so for free through Prime Gaming.

E3 2021 is in the rearview, and E5 2021 is all the new hotness. Buckle in folks, it’s nearly time for the Shacknews Dump.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola