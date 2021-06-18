Shacknews E5 - An Extra-Special Shacknews Dump June 18, 2021 With E3 2021 now in the past tense and E5 currently underway, prepare for a massive Shacknews Dump!

Last weekend saw all of the E3 2021 chaos, with the biggest publishers in the gaming industry coming together to share what’s next in their lineup of software and hardware. Of course, what better way to unpack the week’s news than with a nice and healthy Shacknews Dump. Get ready, because this is going to be a big one.

The Shacknews Dump will go down today at 2:15 p.m. PT/5:15 p.m. ET

On today’s Shacknews Dump, we’ll reflect on E3 2021, highlighting our favorite announcements and reveals from each publisher. We’ll also dive into some of the more bizarre moments that took place over the weekend, as there was no shortage of those either. Usual co-host TJ Denzer may be out of the office today, but Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia will be jumping into the saddle to break everything down alongside Shacknews Co-EIC Blake Morse.

Here’s the rundown of things we’re going to be talking about on the Dump today:

In case you haven’t heard the word, Shacknews is also in the midst of E5 2021. That’s our special event here at Shacknews that’s spanning all week, but will also extend throughout the rest of the summer. From exclusive gameplay reveals to developer interviews, we’re bringing you tons of content this week. We’ll break down all of the E5 shenanigans during today’s episode of The Dump.

A massive thanks goes out to everybody that comes by for today's extra special, supersized Shacknews Dump.

E3 2021 is in the rearview, and E5 2021 is all the new hotness. Buckle in folks, it’s nearly time for the Shacknews Dump.