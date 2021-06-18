Weekend PC Download Deals for June 18: Cyberpunk 2077 joins GOG Summer Sale

The GOG.com Summer Sale is going on strong, continuing to offer many of the same deals as last week, while also offering a handful of new discounts. Some might have noticed that Cyberpunk 2077 was missing from last week's extensive list of deals. Those people won't have to worry anymore, because not only is Cyberpunk 2077 now a part of the GOG.com Summer Sale, it's at its lowest price to date.
Elsewhere, Steam has discounts on the XCOM franchise and the best from Bandai Namco. That's on top of the ongoing Steam Next Fest, which has free demos on hundreds of upcoming games. The Humble Store has the best from Sega, 2K, Ubisoft, and the Dark Souls franchise. Fanatical has Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for less than five bucks and supplies are running out on that one fast! And, finally, the Ubisoft Forward sale continues over on the Ubisoft Store. Don't forget that there's a free weekend going down right now for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, as well.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Hell is Other Demons - FREE until 6/24
- Overcooked 2 - FREE until 6/24
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Football Manager 2021 Touch - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $26.39 (32% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition [Origin] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition [Origin] - $11.49 (77% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Prison Architect [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Titanfall 2 [Origin] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Ashwalkers [Steam] - $9.59 (20% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (49% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $18.81 (68% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $38.18 (36% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $24.00 (59% off)
- Maneater [Epic] - $27.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $18.81 (68% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $18.81 (68% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $31.34 (47% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.12 (64% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $54.63 (35% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.70 (53% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $13.12 (47% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $14.85 (50% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $32.55 (78% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $14.24 (28% off)
- WWE 2k Battlegrounds [Steam] - $15.20 (62% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.99 (33% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $39.99 (20% off)
- Observer: System Redux - $22.49 (25% off)
- GreedFall - $16.99 (66% off)
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $22.10 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $22.09 (66% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- Blade Runner - $6.69 (33% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.79 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $14.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $29.39 (40% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $7.99 (60% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition + Tropico 6: The Llama of Wall Street - $24.74 (45% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - $3.49 (65% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $1.49 (90% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake 4 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- There are over 3,400 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- DOOM Eternal - $24.00 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.20 (67% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Origin] - $10.56 (74% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- Battlefield 5 [Origin] -
- Prison Architect [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas [Steam] - $5.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for AER: Memories of Old. Pay more than the average $11.65 for Hurtworld, Supraland, and Yooka-Laylee. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Borderlands GOTY Enhanced Edition. DRMs vary.
Or pay $1 for Her Majesty's SPIFFING. Pay more than the average $4.44 fo Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, Lumino City, The Ship Complete Pack, and Master Reboot. Pay more than $10 to also receive a 1-month Old School RuneScape membership. DRMs vary.
- The best of 2K Games is on sale and you can build your own bundle. Save 80% on 3 games, 83% on 4 games, and 85% on 5 games. See the Build Your Own 2K Bundle for the full list of titles.
- Dark Souls Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- EA Player Appreciation Sale
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition [Origin] - $12.49 (75% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Player Appreciation Sale.
- Sega Publisher Sale
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection Bundle [Steam] - $32.14 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sega Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $49.16 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Publisher Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Private Division Publisher Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $57.50 (32% off)
- Disintegration [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Stardew Valley [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Murder By Numbers [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
Origin
- Player Appreciation Sale
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 - $6.99 (83% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Origin Player Appreciation Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code FORWARD to save $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- UbiForward Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/20)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $9.00 (85% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft UbiForward Sale.
Steam
Steam Next Fest is underway! Play hundreds of demos for upcoming games, all for free! The Steam Next Fest runs until Tuesday, June 22 at 10AM PT.
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30 @ 11PM PT)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/21 @ 10AM PT)
- XCOM Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $24.94 (81% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope + Man of Medan - $23.14 (61% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $19.79 (82% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $4.79 (76% off)
- FIFA 21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $11.99 (40% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Gunfire Reborn [Steam Early Access] - $9.47 (21% off)
- KartKraft [Steam Early Access] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $10.49 (30% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- rFactor 2 - $12.79 (60% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction - $5.99 (85% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
