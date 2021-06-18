Weekend PC Download Deals for June 18: Cyberpunk 2077 joins GOG Summer Sale

The GOG.com Summer Sale is going on strong, continuing to offer many of the same deals as last week, while also offering a handful of new discounts. Some might have noticed that Cyberpunk 2077 was missing from last week's extensive list of deals. Those people won't have to worry anymore, because not only is Cyberpunk 2077 now a part of the GOG.com Summer Sale, it's at its lowest price to date.

Elsewhere, Steam has discounts on the XCOM franchise and the best from Bandai Namco. That's on top of the ongoing Steam Next Fest, which has free demos on hundreds of upcoming games. The Humble Store has the best from Sega, 2K, Ubisoft, and the Dark Souls franchise. Fanatical has Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain for less than five bucks and supplies are running out on that one fast! And, finally, the Ubisoft Forward sale continues over on the Ubisoft Store. Don't forget that there's a free weekend going down right now for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, as well.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for AER: Memories of Old. Pay more than the average $11.65 for Hurtworld, Supraland, and Yooka-Laylee. Pay $12 or more to also receive Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Borderlands GOTY Enhanced Edition. DRMs vary.

Or pay $1 for Her Majesty's SPIFFING. Pay more than the average $4.44 fo Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, Lumino City, The Ship Complete Pack, and Master Reboot. Pay more than $10 to also receive a 1-month Old School RuneScape membership. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code FORWARD to save $10 off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

Steam Next Fest is underway! Play hundreds of demos for upcoming games, all for free! The Steam Next Fest runs until Tuesday, June 22 at 10AM PT.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.