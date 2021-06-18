Shacknews E5 - Joe Tirado Talks Latinx In Gaming We speak with System Era's Joe Tirado on Latinx representation in the video game industry.

It’s always a wonderful day when you get to spend time with family. As a former staffer here at Shacknews, we consider Joe Tirado to be family. Joe is now running communications for the team at System Era Softworks, the studio behind the hit Astroneer. We invited Joe to speak with us as a part of our summer E5 festivities.

In addition to his work with System Era, Tirado is also a co-founder of Latinx in Gaming, a collective that works to put a spotlight on creators and developers within the Latinx community. We wanted to check in with Joe and find out more about Latinx in Gaming directly from the source.

Latinx in Gaming states that their mission is to connect Latines across the gaming industry worldwide to promote cultural appreciation and representation in games and related content, providing a platform for Latinx community members to elevate each other and themselves. It offers the following goals for community enrichment:

Provide a centralized hub for all Latinx Gaming events, projects and communities

Spotlight content creators within the gaming space who identify with the Latinx Community

Elevate Latinx Game Developers

Create a LARGE Database of Latinx Game Devs, Content Creators + Industry Contacts

Provide a professional network for the Latinx Community that helps foster careers and mentorship.

Allow all voices to be heard through panels, speaking opportunities and elevating our community to the forefront of all gaming conferences, events and more.

To learn more about Latinx in Gaming or to donate directly to the cause, be sure to stop by the official website. If you happen to see Joe Tirado out and about, give him a thumbs up!