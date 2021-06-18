New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 18: Nintendo E3 Sale

Nintendo has come out of E3 2021 in a generous mood, offering rare discounts on some of its top first-party titles.
Ozzie Mejia
1

E3 2021 is over and while some retailer sales are coming to a close, others are just getting started. Nintendo is ready to party with its biggest sale of the year. Yes, this includes rare discounts on first-party games. It's not everyday you'll get a crack at Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses for less than their regular price. On top of that, there are deals for phenomenal third-party games like Overwatch and Doom Eternal and indie standouts like Hades and Among Us.

Xbox has closed up shop on its Deals Unlocked sale, but has stepped in with deals for Ubisoft's best, coming off the Ubisoft Forward presentation. Lastly, while PlayStation did not attend the E3 festivities, the PlayStation Store does have a nice deal for Hitman 3.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

