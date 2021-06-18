Weekend Console Download Deals for June 18: Nintendo E3 Sale

E3 2021 is over and while some retailer sales are coming to a close, others are just getting started. Nintendo is ready to party with its biggest sale of the year. Yes, this includes rare discounts on first-party games. It's not everyday you'll get a crack at Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses for less than their regular price. On top of that, there are deals for phenomenal third-party games like Overwatch and Doom Eternal and indie standouts like Hades and Among Us.
Xbox has closed up shop on its Deals Unlocked sale, but has stepped in with deals for Ubisoft's best, coming off the Ubisoft Forward presentation. Lastly, while PlayStation did not attend the E3 festivities, the PlayStation Store does have a nice deal for Hitman 3.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The King's Bird - FREE!
- Shadows: Awakening - FREE!
- ARK: Survival Evolved [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $38.99 (40% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- FIFA 21 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/20)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $8.99 (85% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Forward Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Double Discounts (PS Plus users receive double the discount shown below)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redempion 2 Ultimate Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodborne - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $14.99 (25% off)
- Concrete Genie - $22.49 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Persona Dancing Endless Night Collection - $35.74 (35% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $25.19 (37% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $32.49 (35% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $63.79 (42% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $18.89 (37% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale. Remember that if you have PlayStation Plus, your discount will be doubled!
- Deals Under $15
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $14.99 (40% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 (60% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5 The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Squadrons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Operation: Tango - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch Digital Deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (30% off)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $9.99 (85% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $41.99 (30% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Part Time UFO - 6.29 (30% off)
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold - $24.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Last Campifire - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Super Bomberman R - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin - $11.99 (70% off)
- New Super Lucky's Tale - $20.99 (30% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $13.46 (10% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $11.99 (40% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grindstone - $15.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (70% off)
- A Short Hike - $5.99 (25% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Activision Blizzard Summer Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Summer Sale
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- I Am Dead - $13.99 (30% off)
- If Found... - $8.70 (40% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $7.99 (60% off)
- Gone Home - $3.74 (75% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Telling Lies - $8.99 (55% off)
- Ashen - $13.99 (65% off)
- Florence - $2.99 (50% off)
- Gorogoa - $4.49 (70% off)
- Humble Games Summer Sale
- One Step From Eden - $13.99 (30% off)
- A Hat in Time - $17.99 (40% off)
- Carto - $13.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ikenfell - $13.99 (30% off)
- Void Bastards - $14.99 (50% off)
- Forager - $10.99 (45% off)
- Wandersong - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wildfire - $10.49 (30% off)
- Wizard of Legend - $6.39 (60% off)
- Aegis Defenders - $4.99 (75% off)
- Supraland - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ring of Pain - $13.99 (30% off)
- WB Games Summer Solstice Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia - $14.99 (75% off)
- SEGA Summer Sale
- Persona 5 Strikers - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $14.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $14.99 (25% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $17.99 (40% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei - $3.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $2.99 (70% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $19.69 (50% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $24.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R - $3.99 (50% off)
- Citizens of Space - $4.49 (70% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $3.99 (50% off)
- SolSeraph - $4.49 (70% off)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land - $3.99 (50% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $4.49 (70% off)
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World - $3.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.99 (33% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disc Room - $10.04 (30% off)
- The Long Dark - $20.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.99 (33% off)
- Oddworld New 'n' Tasty - $14.99 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Superliminal - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $12.49 (50% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $14.99 (50% off)
- Neo Cab - $3.99 (80% off)
- Thomas Was Alone - $4.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 18: Nintendo E3 Sale