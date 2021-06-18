New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xur's location and wares for June 18, 2021 - Destiny 2

The Agent of the Nine has returned. Here's where you can find Xur in Destiny 2 today, and what's he's brought for you to buy.
Bill Lavoy
1

Greetings, Guardians. Friday is upon us, which means Xur has arrived in Destiny 2 with a bag full of Exotic goodies for us to dig through. For those of you that own most of his offerings, your excitement has been reduced to stat rolls. For those that are just starting out and are still missing a few things, this can be the most exciting day of the week. Let's dig in.

Xur is located in Watcher's Grave on Nessus. When you arrive at the fast-travel location, hop on your sparrow and go foward. He's in the giant tree not too far ahead.

Xur Location June 18 Destiny 2
  • The Jade Rabbit
  • Mechaneer's Tricksleeves
    • Mobility - 12
    • Resilience - 18
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 12
    • Intellect - 7
    • Strength - 10
    • Total - 61
  • Synthoceps
    • Mobility - 14
    • Resilience - 8
    • Recovery - 9
    • Discipline - 8
    • Intellect - 7
    • Strength - 13 
    • Total - 59
  • Transversive Steps
    • Mobility - 3
    • Resilience - 14
    • Recovery - 17 
    • Discipline - 16
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 8
    • Total - 64

If you're wondering what to buy, that's a loaded question, but we'll get you sorted out. First, you should buy any Exotic items you don't already own, even for classes you don't actively play. The gameplay meta in Destiny 2 will shift, as it has done many times before. Items will get nerfed, others will get buffed, and what is bad today will be top tier tomorrow. Fill out your Collections, even on alternate characters. It's better to have one of these items collecting dust in your Collections rather than needing one and not having a reliable way to obtain it. If you own everything, on the other hand, focus on the stat rolls of the armor. Compare it to what you already have and see which one is better. Maybe you want to keep both if they are both good stat rolls but different categories are stacked.

There you have it, Guardians. You now know Xur's location and wares for June 18, 2021. We'll be back next week to do this all over again, but until then you should check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.

