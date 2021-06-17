New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews E5 - BytesAnBeats Panel discusses building a community and representation

We had the opportunity to sit down and chat about the upcoming BytesAnBeats Festival and talk about inclusivity within the music industry.
Sam Chandler
1

We here at Shacknews love celebrating everything to do with the video game industry and anything that’s adjacent to this great hobby we all adore. As part of our Shacknews E5 2021 event, we sat down with a bunch of talented musicians and actors to discuss the upcoming BytesAnBeats Festival. Please, take a look at the video below!

Co-Editor-in-Chief and Reviews Editor Blake Morse had the opportunity to speak with Chris “EyeQ” Allen, Mega Ran, Ricco Fajardo, and Substantial about a wide range of topics. The panel dove into where the idea for BytesAnBeats was born, the stigma that can be attached to the hip-hop genre and the struggles performers have with finding a place to share their art, and making spaces that can be used to create a community and share the culture.

You can learn more about what it means to give a voice to those who are underrepresented in the music industry by heading over to the BytesAnBeats Twitter page. This panel was a part of our ongoing Shacknews E5 2021 celebration where we get to chat to developers and talented folk, dive into fresh gameplay, and otherwise cheer on all things gaming related and gaming-adjacent. Make sure you head over to the Shacknews YouTube channel to catch anything you might have missed.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

