Shacknews E5 - Aztech Forgotten Gods developer on story, gameplay & Latino representation

Feast your eyes and ears on our exclusive interview with a developer on Aztech Forgotten Gods.
Donovan Erskine
1

Aztech Forgotten Gods is an upcoming action-adventure game from Lienzo. The game is heavily influenced by Mexican culture, giving spotlight to a community that rarely gets representation in games. We sat down with the team at Lienzo to talk about their work on Aztech Forgotten as a part of Shacknews E5 2021.

Our interview with Lienzo debuted during our E5 livestream and was then uploaded to YouTube. You can also watch the interview using the video embed above. During the interview, we chatted with Lienzo about the work and inspiration behind Aztech Forgotten Gods. One of the things that the developer is most proud of is what the game can do for Latino representation. The Latnino community is harshly underrepresented when it comes to video games, and Aztech Forgotten Gods is looking to address that.

The interview with the developers on Aztech Forgotten Gods was released as a special segment during our E5 2021 celebration. For the uninitiated, E5 2021 is Shacknews’ celebration of the gaming world this summer. For all of our exclusive E5 content, follow us on Twitch and subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.

