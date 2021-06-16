New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Metroid Dread Special Edition pre-order stock and where to buy

Discover where you can get a Metroid Dread Special Edition so you can pre-order it ahead of the game's release.
Sam Chandler
1

Metroid Dread is the next entry in the long dormant Metroid series and fans can get their hands on a Metroid Dread Special Edition, provided they pre-order one. The only challenge here is actually finding stock. Thankfully, we’ve scoured the internet and have a couple of options of where you can pre-order your copy of Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread Special Edition pre-order

metroid dread special edition pre-order available
The Metroid Dread Special Edition is perfect for the ultimate Metroid fan.

The Metroid Dread Special Edition includes a steel game case, five high-quality art cards featuring artwork from each 2D Metroid game, and a 190-page artbook. Fans of the series will no doubt want to pre-order this and get it onto their display shelves as soon as possible. Here are some locations where you may find stock:

  • Metroid Dread Special Edition – Walmart
  • Metroid Dread Special Edition – Amazon
  • Metroid Dread Special Edition – Nintendo
  • Metroid Dread Special Edition – Target
  • Metroid Dread Special Edition – GameStop
  • Metroid Dread Special Edition – Best Buy

Supply is running out all over the United States. However, it’s not unusual for retailors to suddenly acquire more stock, and that is likely going to be the case with Metroid Dread Special Edition. Make sure you keep your eye on the above links, especially Nintendo, over the coming weeks.

Metroid Dread Special Edition – International pre-orders

If you’re hard pressed to find a copy of Metroid Dread Special Edition in the United States, you might also consider making an international purchase. Now, because of the various regions, the card might not actually work on your US-based Nintendo Switch, so this would only be useful if you want the physical items. Keep in mind, you might need to have a proxy send it to you, as it’s unlikely you’ll be able to have it shipped directly.

Though it’s not currently listed, you might also get an opportunity to pre-order a copy from UK’s GAME store. There is also Amazon’s international stores to consider.

Pre-orders for the Metroid Dread Special Edition are selling out quickly. If you’re a diehard Metroid fan, you will want to keep checking the above sites – and maybe even consider buying an international copy – as more stock might come in as we approach the October 8 release date. Stop by the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for more coverage of this highly-anticipated title. If you've found a place to pre-order a copy that we haven't included, drop a link in the Chatty thread below!

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola