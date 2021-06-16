Metroid Dread Special Edition pre-order stock and where to buy Discover where you can get a Metroid Dread Special Edition so you can pre-order it ahead of the game's release.

Metroid Dread is the next entry in the long dormant Metroid series and fans can get their hands on a Metroid Dread Special Edition, provided they pre-order one. The only challenge here is actually finding stock. Thankfully, we’ve scoured the internet and have a couple of options of where you can pre-order your copy of Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread Special Edition pre-order

The Metroid Dread Special Edition is perfect for the ultimate Metroid fan.

The Metroid Dread Special Edition includes a steel game case, five high-quality art cards featuring artwork from each 2D Metroid game, and a 190-page artbook. Fans of the series will no doubt want to pre-order this and get it onto their display shelves as soon as possible. Here are some locations where you may find stock:

Metroid Dread Special Edition – Walmart

Metroid Dread Special Edition – Amazon

Metroid Dread Special Edition – Nintendo

Metroid Dread Special Edition – Target

Metroid Dread Special Edition – GameStop

Metroid Dread Special Edition – Best Buy

Supply is running out all over the United States. However, it’s not unusual for retailors to suddenly acquire more stock, and that is likely going to be the case with Metroid Dread Special Edition. Make sure you keep your eye on the above links, especially Nintendo, over the coming weeks.

Metroid Dread Special Edition – International pre-orders

If you’re hard pressed to find a copy of Metroid Dread Special Edition in the United States, you might also consider making an international purchase. Now, because of the various regions, the card might not actually work on your US-based Nintendo Switch, so this would only be useful if you want the physical items. Keep in mind, you might need to have a proxy send it to you, as it’s unlikely you’ll be able to have it shipped directly.

UK – Metroid Dread Special Edition – My Nintendo Store

AUS – Metroid Dread Special Edition – EB Games

Though it’s not currently listed, you might also get an opportunity to pre-order a copy from UK’s GAME store. There is also Amazon’s international stores to consider.

Pre-orders for the Metroid Dread Special Edition are selling out quickly. If you’re a diehard Metroid fan, you will want to keep checking the above sites – and maybe even consider buying an international copy – as more stock might come in as we approach the October 8 release date. Stop by the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for more coverage of this highly-anticipated title. If you've found a place to pre-order a copy that we haven't included, drop a link in the Chatty thread below!