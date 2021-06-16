GTA Online PS3 and Xbox 360 servers to permanently shut down this year Rockstar Games will take the PS3 and Xbox 360 GTA Online servers down for good later this year.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been nothing short of a phenomenon in the 8 years since its release, gaining worldwide popularity and rising to become one of the best-selling games of all time. Though the game has seen several major updates, changes, and ports, it originally launched as a PS3 and Xbox 360 game back in 2013. Now, an era is coming to an end, as Rockstar Games has announced the PS3/Xbox 360 GTA Online servers will be shutting down permanently later this year.

Rockstar Games announced that it would be shutting down GTA Online servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in a news post to its official website.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, including website stat tracking via the Rockstar Games Social Club, will officially be shutting down on December 16, 2021. In addition, Shark Cash Cards for GTA Online will no longer be sold for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions after September 15, 2021.

Once the servers are taken offline, PS3 and Xbox 360 players will still be able to enjoy the game’s single-player campaign, but GTA Online will be no more. With Grand Theft Auto 5 seeing tremendous success on the PS4 and Xbox One, and with an enhanced version of the game set to launch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X this fall, it’s easy to forget that it all started back on the PS3 and the Xbox 360. It certainly feels like the end of an era.

GTA Online servers for the PS3 and Xbox 360 will permanently shut down on December 16, 2021. However, players can continue their online escapades by upgrading to either the PS4/XBO or the PS5/XSX versions of the game.