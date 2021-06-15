Shacknews E5 - Exclusive Sonic Colors: Ultimate Interview We speak with Producer Aaron Roseman about the process of creating Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

As one of the most iconic symbols of video games over the last three decades, it’s hard to imagine a world without Sonic the Hedgehog. From his introduction in the early 90s as a high-speed platforming demon to his recent Olympic Games appearance with Mario, Sonic has endured as an icon in pop culture. One of Sonic’s lesser-known outings came on the Nintendo Wii in the form of Sonic Colors. More than a decade after it launched, Sega is preparing to reissue the game for a whole new audience in the form of Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

We got an opportunity to speak with Aaron Roseman, producer on Sonic Colors: Ultimate about the revival of the project and what has gone into the experience to make it the ultimate edition of the once cult favorite Sonic release.

Roseman declares that this project could be certified as a remastering of the original release. Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings along all the content from the original Wii release and also offers revamped visuals, gameplay improvements, and new modes. The team at Blind Squirrel Entertainment has been tapped by Sega to handle the project and they have been hard at work rebuilding the Wii version of the game to take advantage of the possibilities provided by the Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 7. Your newer PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles can also run this via backwards compatibility. The game will sell at a budget $39.99 USD with various pre-order incentives available, including one that grants players the electric boost and aura from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. You can learn more about the pre-orders and collector's editions over on the Sonic Colors website.

