How to sign up for Razer's Project Hazel drops and buy the mask Make sure to sign up with Razer if you wanna be among the first to get the Project Hazel mask.

One of the more intriguing announcements to come out of E3 2021 came from somewhere you might not expect. Razer is well-known for its wide array of gaming peripherals, laptops, and more, but they made some headlines on the third day of E3 2021 when they confirmed that the Project Hazel mask had moved from the concept stage into active development.

Featuring RGB accents and replaceable KN95 filters, Project Hazel adds a bit of gamer-centric style to everyday mask-wearing. Razer claims that customer response to the Project Hazel concept at CES 2021 was overwhelming and that the masks were being prepped for release. Due to high demand, the masks will be available in limited drops. If you want to be one of the first soldiers in the Project Hazel army, here’s how you can sign up for one of the limited drops and buy the mask.

Based on the information provided by Razer during their E3 2021 Showcase event, sales of Project Hazel will be handled by Razer directly. As the company works to meet customer demand, it expects limited availability of the masks early on and will be selling them to consumers in limited-quantity drops.

Razer explained that interested parties can head over to the official Project Hazel website to get signed up for the initial drop. This drop is expected to happen sometime in Q4 this year, so be sure to get your name on the waiting list as soon as possible for the best chance at upgrading your mask game.

Once you get signed up for the Project Hazel drop, you can begin planning for the next stage of your life where you walk around outside looking like a bad guy from a Tom Clancy game. All jokes aside, this piece of equipment does look pretty slick. For more news on Razer gear and other gaming peripherals and hardware, be sure to keep checking in with us at Shacknews.