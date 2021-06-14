Watch the Take-Two Interactive E3 2021 livestream here Here's how you can watch the Take-Two E3 2021 showcase.

We’re now about halfway through E3 2021, with several of the biggest names in gaming taking the digital stage to reveal new titles and provide updates on previously announced ones. Now, we’re set to hear from Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind some of the most successful franchises in gaming. Let’s look at how you can watch the Take-Two Interactive E3 2021 showcase.

The Take-Two Interactive E3 2021 livestream will take place today at 10:15 a.m. PT/1:15 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the E3 Twitch channel, which can be viewed using the embed above. Alternatively, we here at Shacknews will be co-streaming the event live on our Twitch channel, reacting live and providing commentary for the showcase. We’d love for you to come and watch with us.

If you’re not familiar with Take-Two Interactive, you’re definitely familiar with some of the games that they publish. NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and the X-COM series are just a handful of titles in their stable. It’s already been heavily rumored that some sort of Marvel X-COM game is going to be announced here, and Take-Two likely has several more surprises up its sleeve.

That's where you can watch the Take-Two Interactive E3 2021 showcase. Are there any announcements you're hoping to see there? Although Grand Theft Auto 6 is a longshot, you never know during E3.