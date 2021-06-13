Starmancer blasts off into Steam Early Access in August The latest from Chucklefish and Ominux Games is headed to Steam Early Access later this summer.

Sunday's Future Games Show continued with a new look at a management game from publisher Chucklefish and developer Ominux Games. Players will take control of an A.I. overseeing a human colony in the upcoming Starmancer.

The Earth has been devastated by a disaster, forcing humanity to launch the Starmancer Initiative in search of a new home. Players must take control of the Starmancer's A.I. and will be responsible for the millions of consciousnesses that are stored aboard the ship, as well as the living colonists that are overseeing the vessel.

Taking care of the colonists is a task in itself, as players must make sure they're sufficiently fed, kept on task, and kept healthy. Individual humans can be customized however the player sees fit and then assigned various jobs. Treat the colonists right, because they'll actually have memories that will start to weigh on them as time goes on. Traumas can be inflicted by player negligence, but they can also be brought on by invading alien creatures, who may infiltrate the ship and attack. Don't be too hard on those humans, because they may eventually get so sick of what's happening around them that they just flat out stop working.

Originally announced in 2020, Starmancer now looks to be ready for a full early access stint. The game will head to Steam Early Access on August 5. This is just one of many E3 2021 announcements happening throughout the early part of June, so stay tuned to Shacknews for all of the latest updates.