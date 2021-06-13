What song is playing in the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy E3 2021 reveal trailer? Guardians of the Galaxy was just announced at the Square Enix E3 2021 livestream.

The Square Enix E3 2021 livestream just wrapped up and we got a banging reveal trailer for a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy game. It features a pretty sweet song too. Please take a look.

If you don't know Bonnie Tyler, it's time to pull up a chair, because you are in for a treat. The song featured in today's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy E3 2021 reveal trailer is none other than "Holding Out For A Hero," by Bonnie Tyler. We also know the 1980s star for the hit song "Total Eclipse of the Heart." While today's trailer is pretty amazing, we would be failing our readers to not mention the best use of "Holding Out For A Hero" was not even in a video game or a trailer. It was in the classic film Short Circuit 2.

Ignoring the fact that Fisher Stevens played an Indian man in the movie, Short Circuit 2 was pretty great, but that's not what this article is about. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be developed by Eidos-Montreal and is set to release on October 26, 2021. No word of a Nintendo Switch release with the game coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Some folks are not as happy about today's announcement, or the fact that players will only be able to control Starlord in the game. How can "I am Groot" be true if you are not actually Groot? The game devs also disclosed that they have not secured rebroadcasting rights for in-game music, so prepare for DMCA city when it launches. These are the tough questions that need to be asked of Square Enix leading up to the October release.

In the meantime, let's all just sit back and enjoy the musical brilliance that is Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For A Hero."