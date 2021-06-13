Life is Strange Remastered gets a gameplay trailer and release date at E3 2021
Life is Strange Remastered was announced in March 2021 and now we already have a release date and first look at gameplay with an E3 2021 trailer.
The remaster for Life is Strange was shown during Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase at E3 2021. We not only got a look at the first gameplay comparisons between the original game and the new version, but Square Enix also gave the game a release date with pre-orders starting now. Life is Strange Remastered is coming to PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series consoles, and Google Stadia on September 30, 2021.
Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Life is Strange Remastered gets a gameplay trailer and release date at E3 2021