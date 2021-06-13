New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Life is Strange Remastered gets a gameplay trailer and release date at E3 2021

Life is Strange Remastered was announced in March 2021 and now we already have a release date and first look at gameplay with an E3 2021 trailer.
Bryan Lefler
1

The remaster for Life is Strange was shown during Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase at E3 2021. We not only got a look at the first gameplay comparisons between the original game and the new version, but Square Enix also gave the game a release date with pre-orders starting now. Life is Strange Remastered is coming to PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series consoles, and Google Stadia on September 30, 2021.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola