Watch the Wholesome Direct 2021 livestream here

Be sure to catch up everything wholesome coming to this E3 season and join us for Saturday's Wholesome Direct.
Ozzie Mejia
Not every game is (or should be) focused solely on violence or bloodshed. Sometimes, it's okay to enjoy a game that's just good, clean fun. If you're looking for a break from the usual violent fare, maybe take a look at some wholesome games. A crew of volunteers have come together with the man behind the Wholesome Games Twitter account to put together the Wholesome Direct and it kicks off today.

Watch the Wholesome Direct presentation here

The Wholesome Direct stream will air live Saturday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. The full presentation will be viewable live on Twitch Gaming, as well as the Wholesome Games YouTube channel, GameSpot, and the Guerrilla Collective's page on Steam. If you don't wish to click over to any of those pages, you can check out the helpful Twitch embed above.

The Wholesome Direct is expected to last roughly an hour. It will run practically a mile a minute, because the hour is expected to cover announcements, interviews, and exclusive footage for 75 game titles. That over one game a minute! These games include Moonglow Bay, Ooblets, Spirit Swamp, The Gecko Gods, Yokai Inn, and many more.

Shacknews will have an eye on Saturday's Wholesome Direct, as well as everything else unfolding throughout this weekend. Be sure to keep it here for the latest announcements.

