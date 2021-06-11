Weekend Console Download Deals for June 11: Xbox Deals Unlocked

It's that time of year again. E3 season is upon us. Even if E3 itself isn't the show that it used to be, the spirit of the season is still present and that means it's time for a lot of big sales from the three major console makers. Xbox is first to the party, as they've kicked off their Deals Unlocked sale. This means hundreds of Xbox games, some available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One, are getting some big discounts. Be sure to check those deals out now.

Elsewhere, PlayStation has started up its Double Discount sale, where PS Plus users get twice the savings. And, while Nintendo hasn't kicked off its E3 sale just yet, it has started slashing prices on the best from Ubisoft.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.