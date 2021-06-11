Weekend Console Download Deals for June 11: Xbox Deals Unlocked

It's that time of year again. E3 season is upon us. Even if E3 itself isn't the show that it used to be, the spirit of the season is still present and that means it's time for a lot of big sales from the three major console makers. Xbox is first to the party, as they've kicked off their Deals Unlocked sale. This means hundreds of Xbox games, some available on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One, are getting some big discounts. Be sure to check those deals out now.
Elsewhere, PlayStation has started up its Double Discount sale, where PS Plus users get twice the savings. And, while Nintendo hasn't kicked off its E3 sale just yet, it has started slashing prices on the best from Ubisoft.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The King's Bird - FREE!
- Dungeons 3 - FREE!
- The Sinking City [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Hunt: Showdown Gold Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- GreedFall - $12.49 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Deals Unlocked
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- MLB: The Show 21 [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (15% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $26.79 (33% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off) (FREE WEEK until 6/16 @ 10AM PT)
- Marvel's Avengers [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Twin Mirror - $20.09 (33% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $17.49 (50% off)
- Battletoads - $4.99 (75% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $7.99 (60% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gears 5 [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Battlefield 5 - $5.99 (85% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Double Discounts (PS Plus users receive double the discount shown below)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redempion 2 Ultimate Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodborne - $14.99 (25% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $14.99 (25% off)
- Concrete Genie - $22.49 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Persona Dancing Endless Night Collection - $35.74 (35% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $25.19 (37% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $32.49 (35% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $63.79 (42% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $18.89 (37% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale. Remember that if you have PlayStation Plus, your discount will be doubled!
- PlayStation Indies
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $18.74 (25% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Pathless [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $17.99 (55% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- CrossCode - $10.99 (45% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- John Wick Hex - $10.99 (45% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Last Campfire - $7.49 (50% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $41.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.99 (30% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- The Witness - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.89 (70% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $12.99 (35% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Deals Under $15
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $14.99 (40% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $9.99 (60% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5 The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Squadrons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Operation: Tango - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ubisoft Summer Savings Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sports Party - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $2.49 (75% off)
- Team17 Sale
- Automachef - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mugsters - $2.99 (80% off)
- Planet Alpha - $3.99 (80% off)
- My Time at Portia - $7.49 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $7.49 (75% off)
- Worms W.M.D - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sheltered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Escapists Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Room - $2.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Raging Justice - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ageless - $4.99 (67% off)
- Blasphemous - $9.99 (60% off)
- Going Under - $9.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Survivalists - $12.49 (50% off)
- Crown Trick - $13.39 (33% off)
- Monster Sanctuary - $13.39 (33% off)
- Neon Abyss - $13.39 (33% off)
- Narita Boy - $18.74 (30% off)
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $31.99 (20% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $29.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Thomas Was Alone - $4.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
