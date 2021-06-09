ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 67 - The end of Perfect Dark? Join Bryan for another night of skankcore64, the quest to finish every N64 game released in North America, live on Shacknews Twitch.

Welcome Shackers to another Wednesday night of retro gaming revival on the Shacknews Twitch channel! Tonight, after the Stevetendo show, I'll be going live with skankcore64, my personal trek through every published game for the Nintendo 64 in my home region of North America. Stick around after the adventures of Steve in Chrono Trigger for another potential credits roll, tonight at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 66 - The end of Perfect Dark?

It looks like the end is nigh for this Rare-developed system-straining first person shooter. Last episode, I was informed by some lovely and helpful new followers to the channel that there's not much of the game left to go. Since I'm now deep underwater with the muppet-voiced alien companion, Elvis, the action is getting more hectic than ever. I've greatly enjoyed my time with Perfect Dark thus far and I might actually feel a little bittersweet about rolling the credits. Usually, I'm nothing but hyped to see another challenge finished and to increase the skankcore64 Game Counter by one, but I haven't played a game this good since I started with F-Zero X and Star Fox 64 over nine months ago.

If I do end up completing Perfect Dark tonight, the next game has already been claimed but it's an altogether different thing. Consistent Do-it-for-Shacknews-er, shadebane, redeemed some cheeky Shack Points and requested that I play Wall Street Kid for the NES. Little did he realize that I have the ability to play NES games on my N64! So hopefully we'll see something out of the usual tonight, otherwise it'll have to wait a full week after the E3 hiatus that I'll be taking this Sunday. Keep an eye on the espionage with the embedded viewer above or come on down to the Shacknews Twitch channel to chat with me live!

Thank you so much to shadebane and viewers like you for your continued support for Shacknews livestreams. Your chatter and companionship motivates our hosts to bring you the best gaming and pop-culture related Twitch shows around. If you'd like to help keep our weekly live content going, please consider purchasing a monthly subscription to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You'll get ad-free viewing whenever you stop by, a range of excellent and exclusive emotes to use on any channel, and the satisfaction of doing it for Shacknews! You can even get a free sub every month by linking your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts together. Don't miss our guide on Prime Gaming for more details.