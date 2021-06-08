StreamElements partners with It Gets Better Project for Pride Month & beyond With this partnership, StreamElements will be donating $25k USD to the It Gets Better Project and taking part in further LGBTQ+ supporting projects through and after June.

With Pride Month here in full, many companies and organizations are doing their part to highlight the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as donating to causes which aid any within those groups with the support they need. StreamElements has just announced that it too will be doing its part to assist not just during Pride month, but in an initiative that goes beyond June. It’s partnering with the It Gets Better Project to boost LGBTQ+ content creators, donate to LGBTQ+ causes, and more.

StreamElements announced its new partnership with the It Gets Better Project and its new LGBTQ+ initiative in a press release on June 8, 2021. With Pride Month here and much of the LGBTQ+ community celebrating, StreamElements announced a multi-part LGBTQ+ initiative with the It Gets Better Project that will go well beyond Pride Month and even throughout the year. This includes a $25,000 donation to It Gets Better on StreamElements part, a new line of merchandise of which the proceeds will go to the charity, tools and graphics in its streaming service to support LGBTQ+ creators and their communities, and spotlights of LGBTQ+ content creators.

StreamElements CRO Sean Horvath was enthusiastic in sharing this new initiative on behalf of the company, and especially its role beyond Pride Month and throughout the year.

Pride has always been an important part of my life. Seeing StreamElements partner with LGBTQ+ content creators and the highly impactful It Gets Better Project to drive social change is a significant milestone, especially for myself and many other members of our staff who are part of the community we’re celebrating. Our goal with this campaign is to not only shine a light on all the amazing things Pride represents, but to continue our previous commitment to supporting diversity by ensuring the efforts we put forward are prominent year-round.” ~ Sean Horvath

Indeed, the It Gets Better Project is a solid organization to align with as well. Formed in 2010, the charity is a non-profit which has leveraged the power of media to reach out, uplift, and connect LGBTQ+ youth across the globe, giving crucial support to those who need it most.

With this initiative set to take off, be sure to check out both the It Gets Better Project website to learn more, and follow StreamElements in this initiative to aid LGBQT+ communities and creatives not just in Pride Month, but all year round.