Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 91 Join Bryan, Rod, and Phil for another episode of WWES and the biggest stories in esports, plus the sauciest talk that always gets sticky!

Hey Shackers, Wide World of Electronic Sports is back after a short holiday break and we're ready to deliver the freshest news surrounding all things esports. Our hosts Bryan Lefler, Rodney Conyers Jr., and Phil "The Phenomenal EE" Visu are here and, as always, we have a packed show full of the best commentary and hot takes on the electronic sports industry. It wouldn't be WWES without some even spicier chat about all things food related with Sauce Talk.

Today on Wide World of Electronic Sports, you can expect to hear about TSM changing names for fat cash, Riot's announcement of a mobile Valorant, live Smash Ultimate majors coming back, King of Fighters XV being delayed, a humongous winter in-person fighting game tournament from CEOGaming, and more! After classing up Sauce Talk on the last episode with escapades in Hawaiian cuisine, the boys will be dishing out some talk about fast-food automation and sneaky practices to fleece customers.

It all begins later today at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET only on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Ease that FOMO and don't miss a minute of the best esports show around!

Shacknews livestreams like Wide World of Electronic Sports are here because of viewers like you and your support. We greatly appreciate everyone for stopping by to chat with our hosts, sharing our streams on social media, or just lurking about in chat for Shack Points to spend on fun channel rewards. If you'd like to keep our livestreams going each week, please consider a monthly subscription to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You'll get perks like ad-free viewing whenever you stop by and some of the best emotes around to use anywhere on Twitch. If you have Amazon Prime, you can link your account with Twitch for a free sub every month! Make sure you check out our guide on Prime Gaming for more information.