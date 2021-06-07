New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 91

Join Bryan, Rod, and Phil for another episode of WWES and the biggest stories in esports, plus the sauciest talk that always gets sticky!
Bryan Lefler
1

Hey Shackers, Wide World of Electronic Sports is back after a short holiday break and we're ready to deliver the freshest news surrounding all things esports. Our hosts Bryan Lefler, Rodney Conyers Jr., and Phil "The Phenomenal EE" Visu are here and, as always, we have a packed show full of the best commentary and hot takes on the electronic sports industry. It wouldn't be WWES without some even spicier chat about all things food related with Sauce Talk.

Today on Wide World of Electronic Sports, you can expect to hear about TSM changing names for fat cash, Riot's announcement of a mobile Valorant, live Smash Ultimate majors coming back, King of Fighters XV being delayed, a humongous winter in-person fighting game tournament from CEOGaming, and more! After classing up Sauce Talk on the last episode with escapades in Hawaiian cuisine, the boys will be dishing out some talk about fast-food automation and sneaky practices to fleece customers.

It all begins later today at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET only on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Ease that FOMO and don't miss a minute of the best esports show around!

Shacknews livestreams like Wide World of Electronic Sports are here because of viewers like you and your support. We greatly appreciate everyone for stopping by to chat with our hosts, sharing our streams on social media, or just lurking about in chat for Shack Points to spend on fun channel rewards. If you'd like to keep our livestreams going each week, please consider a monthly subscription to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You'll get perks like ad-free viewing whenever you stop by and some of the best emotes around to use anywhere on Twitch. If you have Amazon Prime, you can link your account with Twitch for a free sub every month! Make sure you check out our guide on Prime Gaming for more information.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola