Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of June 7, 2021 Let's see what Shacknews' Twitch channel has in store for you this week.

With the start of E3 and Summer Game Fest just days away, things are going to start ramping up here at Shacknews. However, we’re still excited to bring you our pantheon of livestreams as we do each and every week. You’ll notice that the Shacknews Stimulus Games will be taking a break this Saturday, as that will be the first day of E3 press conferences.

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

We’re going to be doing a lot of E3 and Summer Game Fest coverage here on Shacknews.com this week, but we’ll still find the time to bring you (most) of our streaming line-up. If you want to give us an extra nod of support, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can use one free subscription a month thanks to Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel, which is home to even more exclusive content.