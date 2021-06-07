New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Let's see what Shacknews' Twitch channel has in store for you this week.
Donovan Erskine
With the start of E3 and Summer Game Fest just days away, things are going to start ramping up here at Shacknews. However, we’re still excited to bring you our pantheon of livestreams as we do each and every week. You’ll notice that the Shacknews Stimulus Games will be taking a break this Saturday, as that will be the first day of E3 press conferences.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of June 7, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our hosts and get acquainted with our community of viewers. Feel free to ask questions and engage in the conversation!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

We’re going to be doing a lot of E3 and Summer Game Fest coverage here on Shacknews.com this week, but we’ll still find the time to bring you (most) of our streaming line-up. If you want to give us an extra nod of support, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can use one free subscription a month thanks to Prime Gaming.

If you enjoy our Twitch, you should check out our YouTube channel,  which is home to even more exclusive content.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

