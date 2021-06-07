New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dying Light 2 pre-order and Collector's Edition guide

Pre-orders for Dying Light 2 are available and range from the standard game up to an impressive Collector's Edition.
Sam Chandler
1

Dying Light 2 is releasing this year, but before it arrives, players will be able to place down a pre-order. For those that want a Standard Edition or even the Collector’s Edition, you can find one that matches your need in our Dying Light 2 pre-order guide.

Dying Light 2 pre-order guide

Dying Light 2 is scheduled to release on December 7, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Every player that pre-orders Dying Light 2 will receive the Reload Outfit, Weapon, and Paraglider skin. As has become the norm these days, players that pick up the game on last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), will be able to upgrade to a next-gen version for free.

dying light 2 reload skin

All editions of the game, regardless of platform, can be pre-ordered through the official Dying Light site.

Standard Edition

dying light 2 standard edition

The Standard Edition of Dying Light 2 comes with a copy of the game as well as the Reload pre-order bonus.

Deluxe Edition

dying light 2 deluxe edition

Dying Light 2 Deluxe Edition comes with the Reload pre-order bonus as well as extra digital items (Legendary Skin Pack, exclusive weapon charms, wallpapers, digital comic, soundtrack, and artbook, as well as access to Story DLC) and a steelbook case to keep it stored in.

dying light 2 deluxe skin

Collector’s Edition

dying light 2 collectors edition

The Collector’s Edition of Dying Light 2 is the big one. This is for fans of the series that need to have it all. This version includes things from previous bundles and more.

  • Deluxe Digital Items
    • Legendary Skin Pack
    • Wallpapers
    • Digital comic
    • Digital soundtrack
    • Digital artbook
  • Story DLC 1
  • Ultimate Digital Items
    • 2H Night XP Boost
    • Crafting Items
  • Story DLC 2
  • “Defender of the City” Statuette + Collector’s Items
    • Artbook Hard Copy
    • UV Flashlight
    • Map of The City
    • 3 Postcards
    • “Voice of the City” Stickers Pack
    • Thank-You Letter from Our Creative Director
    • Collector’s Edition Box

Collector's Edition platforms

  • PS5

The PS5 Collector’s Edition is not currently available via Amazon or other stores. Keep checking back just in case more stock becomes available. You can also check out the official Dying Light 2 website.

Ultimate Edition

dying light 2 ultimate edition

The Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 is a special, digital-only version of the game. This includes everything from the Deluxe Edition, as well as some special extras. Players are treated to:

  • Deluxe Digital Items
    • Legendary Skin Pack
    • Wallpapers
    • Digital comic
    • Digital soundtrack
    • Digital artbook
  • Story DLC 1
  • Ultimate Digital Items
    • 2H Night XP Boost
    • Crafting Items
  • Story DLC 2

Because the Ultimate Edition is digital-only, you will need to go through your chosen platform to find it or use the official Dying Light website to order your copy.

The Standard and Deluxe Editions can also be purchased digitally. Refer to the following image for a breakdown of what’s included in each pack.

dying light 2 edition comparison

There are a whole lot of options when it comes to picking a version of Dying Light 2 that’s right for you. Whether you want the Standard Edition to just play the game or the mega Collector’s Edition to show off on your shelf, each one comes with a couple of extra goodies to get you started. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover the latest happenings surrounding Dying Light 2.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

