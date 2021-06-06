ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 66 - Are you afraid of Joanna Dark? skankcore64 is back for another Sunday episode of my journey to complete the North American catalog for the N64 on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 66 - Are you afraid of Joanna Dark?

I haven’t quite graduated from the Carrington Institute here on skankcore64, rather, I kind of just started playing the game and did my training in the field on the last episode. Perhaps today we’ll take a stroll around the grounds and familiarize ourselves with the basics of Perfect Dark before we set out on a perfect disaster. The missions have all been a blast so far, with minimal confusion and backtracking.

It’s easy to see the evolution from Goldeneye 007 to this game as all the key elements of the hit Bond game are here. They’ve been refined and polished to a degree only found in titles that release right at the tail end of a console’s lifespan. Perfect Dark is a great example of a game that pushes its platform to the very limits of its capabilities, something that usually happens when a system matures to the point where its best developers can flex their technical wizardry. You can keep an eye on my progress with the embedded viewer above, or come down to Shacknews Twitch to chat with me as I play!

