Cullen Bunn Talks Possible shadowman Netflix series We talked with a writer on Shadowman about the future of the property.

Shadowman is one of the bigger comic book characters that exists outside of the DC and Marvel pantheon. Much like the characters from the aforementioned brands, Shadowman has also seen a number of adaptations outside of the comic realm. We got to speak with Cullen Bunn, a writer for Shadowman, about the possible adaptations for the character, including a potential Netflix series.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke sat down with Cullen Bunn, a comic writer whose credits include The X-Men, Deadpool, and Shadowman. During the interview, Greg asks Cullen about the possibility of Shadowman being adapted for live-action. “I think Shadowman is perfect for that kind of thing… He’s not a character that’s difficult to understand, he’s an everyman.” With so many mature comic book properties such as Invincible and The Boys having success as television shows, Shadowman is a fair candidate to join them.

As a veteran in the comic book industry, Bunn also spoke to all of the misconceptions that people have on comic book writers. He talks about the different processes of writing a script, and how his projects usually come together.

The full interview with Cullen Bunn features a lot of insight from a creator not only familiar with Shadowman, but the comic book world as a whole. For other exclusive interviews with creators, be sure to subscribe to the GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels.