Devolver Digital's E3 2021 showcase announced for June 12 What's more, Devolver Digital could be teasing a possible appearance of Hotline Miami 3 for its next Devolver Direct... or trolling us.

For years, Devolver Digital has played just outside the yard of E3’s convention center festivities. The studio doesn’t exactly have good vibes for the event, but it has nonetheless been adjacent to it with various events and reveals of its own, capitalizing on the time of year that’s all about game announcements and news. It seems that’s not about to change in 2021. Devolver Digital just announced its upcoming Devolver Direct event will run on the same start day as E3 2021. It could also be teasing a very exciting reveal.

Devolver teased its E3 2021-skirting plans from the Devolver Digital Twitter pretty recently. According to the simple tweet, “the future begins again on June 12.” No official times have been given yet, so we’ll have to figure that part out later. More importantly though is the little glimpse of what’s in the picture attached to the tweet. There’s a board in the back with some unfocused, fuzzy writing on it. It’s hard to make out, but internet consensus seems to be that the board says, “HOTLINE MIAMI 3 FAN REQUESTS”. Check a look.

The future begins again on June 12. pic.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

The jury is still out over whether or not this is an actual tease of a new entry in the much beloved top-down melee franchise or simply Devolver Digital trolling its fans ahead of the E3 2021 Devolver Direct. We will admit that the latter would be a very Devolver thing to do. However, it is the time of year for the biggest of announcements and Hotline Miami 3 would certainly be that as well. Whatever the case, it seems like we’re set to find out for ourselves when the latest Devolver Direct event takes place on June 12.

As we await further details on Devolver Digital’s E3 2021 showcase, stay tuned for new information as we close in on the E3 2021 festivities next week. Be sure to check out our other E3 2021 coverage, so far and upcoming, as well.