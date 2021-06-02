All Knockout City League Ranks Here are all of the League Ranks in Knockout City's competitive mode.

For as easy to pick up and play as Knockout City is, there is a deep level of strategy once players get familiar with the dodgeball game. League Play, Knockout City’s competitive online mode, allows players to flex their skills and compete with others in high-level matches. There are several tiers to climb on your way to being the best of the best, so let’s look at all of the ranks in Knockout City.

Knockout City League Ranks

A look at the ranked menu in Knockout City League Play.

Here are all of the ranks in Knockout City, listed in ascending order:

Unranked

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Sapphire

Emerald

Ruby

Diamond

The nine League Play ranks are each divided up into three tiers. For example, players will need to progress through Bronze 1, Bronze 2, and Bronze 3 in order to move onto Silver 1. This pattern continues all the way up to Diamond rank. Higher rankings will rewards players with better cosmetic gear for them to outfit their character and Crew. Once the next season begins, players will be set to their previous rank. This means that if you finish a season in Silver, you will begin the next season in Bronze.

There are currently two different queues for League Play in Knockout City. The first is Team Knockout, where players compete in 3v3 matches. The second is Face-off, which is strictly 1-on-1 matchups. Players will have separate ranks for both modes. Whichever queue you receive the highest rank in will determine the quality of rewards you receive.

Now that you know all of the Knockout City League Ranks, you’re ready to make that climb towards Diamond. If you are indeed jumping into the competitive mode of Velan Studios’ dodgeball game, we recommend checking out our guide on how to rank up fast in Knockout City, which breaks down how points are earned based on player performance.