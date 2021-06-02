New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Knockout City introduces 21 free player icons in celebration of Pride Month

Velan Studios has revealed new Pride icons coming to Knockout City.
Donovan Erskine
1

Knockout City is out now and delivers some exciting dodgeball action. Developed by Velan Studios, one of the philosophies behind Knockout City is to be as inclusive as possible. As a demonstration of this inclusiveness, Velan Studios has announced that it is adding 21 new LGBTQIA+-themed player icons to the game in celebration of Pride Month.

Velan Studios announced the new Pride Month player icons for Knockout City in a post to its official Twitter account. The 21 player icons feature dodgeballs with different flags painted across them. This includes transgender, genderfluid, nonbinary, and several more. Each icon has a corresponding code that players can enter in game to redeem them. Codes can be redeemed by pausing the game, selecting “more” and then “redeem code.” There is also a single code that will unlock all 21 LGBTQIA+-themed icons. Velan Studios has stated that these icons will still be redeemable once Pride Month is over.

Pride Month began on June 1 and is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities across the world. In recent years, we’ve seen the gaming industry make strides to better recognize and support Pride Month. In its announcement, Velan Studios says that these new player icons were conceived by LGBTQIA+ members of the development team.

The 21 free player icons added to Knockout City were just one of many gestures we’ve seen around the gaming world in celebration of Pride Month. Microsoft shared a full statement about the company is celebrating, and DONTNOD Entertainment has made Tell Me Why free until the end of June.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

